Kolkata Weather Update, IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? | IPL Match Today

Kolkata Weather Update: With the previous game at the Eden Gardens resulting in a washout, there are speculations over the weather prediction in Kolkata today as well, with match number 15 of the Indian Premier League between KKR and LSG set to take place today (April 09). The Ajinkya Rahane-led side is placed ninth in the standings, with no wins in their bag along with one washed-out encounter. That washed-out game against PBKS ensured that they open their account with a point.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are coming off a win in their previous match, standing at the 7th spot in the points table.

Kolkata Weather Update: Yellow Alert?

A Yellow Alert has been anticipated by the IMD for Kolkata on match day (April 9), after an orange Alert was issued on April 8 due to intense thunderstorms affecting the city.

The prediction shows a partly cloudy morning, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Moreover, there is a significant chance of moderate thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening, coinciding directly around 7:30 PM IST.

Humidity will be at a high with temperatures projected to be between 21°C and 31°C; however, the timing of the anticipated rain is the main focus for match officials and teams.

Kolkata Weather Update: Toss Delay In Reckoning?

The toss scheduled at 7 PM IST might get affected due to rain. The report in AccuWeather website suggested that rain might make an appearance and alter the outfield conditions.

Notably, the city of Joy has been experiencing consistent pre-monsoon “Kalbaisakhi” storms through the week, leaving surfaces damp and increasing humidity levels.

While Eden Gardens boasts one of the better drainage systems in the country, repeated evening showers reduce recovery time, raising the likelihood of delays or a shortened contest.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Players:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

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