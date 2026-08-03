Korea Masters 2026: Dates, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Prize Money, Withdrawals List And All You Need to Know About The BWF Super 300

The BWF World Tour moves to South Korea this week as the Korea Masters 2026 gets underway, with a sizeable Indian contingent set to compete at the Super 300 tournament. The event will provide an important opportunity for several Indian shuttlers to gain ranking points and match practice ahead of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi later this month. The tournament will be held from August 4 to 9, with players across singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories competing for the title and a share of the increased prize purse.

When and Where To Watch Korea Masters 2026?

The 18th edition of the Korea Masters will take place from August 4 to 9. The tournament is sanctioned as a BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Unlike the previous editions, the 2026 tournament will not be held in Gwangju or Iksan. Matches will be staged at the Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium in Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do, marking a change in venue.

What Is The Prize Money Of Korea Masters 2026?

The total prize money for the Korea Masters 2026 stands at $250,000, an increase from the $240,000 purse offered in the 2025 edition. Apart from the financial rewards, players will also be competing for crucial BWF ranking points.

Who Are The Indian Players In Action At Korea Masters 2026?

India will have representation across all five categories.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George, Tharun Mannepalli, Mithun Manjunath, Rounak Chouhan and Saneeth Dayanand are among those in the main draw. S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian and Tushar Suveer will begin their campaigns in qualifying.

The women’s singles field features Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anmol Kharb, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, Ashmita Chaliha, Tanya Hemanth, Aakarshi Kashyap and Mansi Singh.

In men’s doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy/Krishna Prasad Garaga, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu and Pochana Arjun Reddy/Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu will carry India’s hopes.

Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra and Sonali Singh/Ritika Thaker will compete in women’s doubles, while Ishaan Bhatnagar/Shruti Mishra, Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K. and Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram/Radhika Sharma will feature in mixed doubles.

Full List Of Withdrawn Players Till Now (Indians)

Several Indian players have withdrawn from the tournament. The men’s singles list includes H.S. Prannoy, Alap Mishra, Lakshay Sharma, Priyanshu Rajawat, Orijit Chaliha, Pranay Shettigar and Ginpaul Sonna. In women’s singles, Tasnim Mir and Samiya Imad Farooqui have pulled out of the competition.

Where To Avail The Live Streaming Services Of Korea Masters 2026?

Fans can follow the Korea Masters 2026 through the BWF TV YouTube channel, subject to broadcast availability for individual matches. With the World Championships approaching, the Korea Masters offers India’s established players and emerging talents a valuable chance to test themselves on the international circuit and enter the major event in New Delhi with confidence.