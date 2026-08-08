Korea Masters 2026 Results: Ashmita Chaliha Beats Rakshitha Ramraj to Reach Maiden BWF World Tour Final

Korea Masters 2026 Results: Ashmita Chaliha continued her impressive run at the Korea Masters 2026, defeating compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 in an all-Indian semifinal in Asan on Saturday. The victory took the world No. 50 into the final, where she will face China’s Han Qian Xi on Sunday.

Ashmita made a dominant start against world No. 49 Rakshitha, taking control of the opening game with her attacking play and closing it out 21-13. Rakshitha responded strongly in the second game, turning the contest into a closely fought battle of long rallies. She maintained her composure to win the game 21-16 and force a decider.

Ashmita, however, produced another commanding display in the third game. She raced to an 11-3 lead and established a significant advantage before completing the game 21-13 to book her place in the Korea Masters final.

Ashmita Chaliha vs Rakshitha Ramraj Match Result

Winner: Ashmita Chaliha

Ashmita Chaliha Score: Ashmita Chaliha defeated Rakshitha Ramraj 21-13, 16-21, 21-13

Ashmita Chaliha defeated Rakshitha Ramraj 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Tournament: Korea Masters 2026

Korea Masters 2026 Venue: Asan, South Korea

Ashmita Chaliha vs Han Qian Xi Final

Ashmita Chaliha will face China’s Han Qian Xi in the Korea Masters 2026 final on Sunday. Han secured her place in the title clash after defeating South Korea’s Kim Ga Ram 22-20, 18-21, 21-14 in the other semifinal.

Ashmita Chaliha’s Korea Masters 2026 Run

Ashmita has produced one of the standout campaigns of the tournament. The world No. 50 stunned top seed and world No. 22 Hina Akechi of Japan in the quarterfinals, fighting back from a game down to win 20-22, 21-15, 21-19 in one hour and three minutes.

Her victory over Akechi was followed by another impressive performance against Rakshitha, ensuring that Ashmita remains unbeaten in her run to the final. She will now have the opportunity to cap her campaign by winning the Korea Masters title.

Rakshitha Ramraj’s Korea Masters 2026 Campaign

Rakshitha also enjoyed an impressive tournament before her semifinal defeat. The Coimbatore shuttler reached the last four after producing a comeback victory over third seed Tanvi Sharma. Rakshitha defeated the world No. 30 18-21, 21-19, 21-18 in 61 minutes after recovering from a game down.

However, she could not replicate that comeback against Ashmita, who regained control decisively in the third game to seal her place in the final.