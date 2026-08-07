Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal

Tanvi Sharma Exits Korea Masters 2026: India’s teenage badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma bowed out of the Korea Masters 2026 after suffering a narrow three-game defeat to compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj in the women’s singles quarterfinal on Friday, August 7, in Asan. The 17-year-old, who arrived in South Korea fresh from becoming the youngest-ever Taipei Open champion, fought valiantly before going down 21-18, 19-21, 19-21 in a contest lasting over an hour.

Tanvi made a bright start by taking the opening game with her aggressive attacking play and precise net control. However, Rakshitha responded strongly in the second game before holding her nerve in a tense decider to complete the comeback victory and extend her unbeaten head-to-head record against Tanvi to 4-0.

How Did Tanvi Sharma Perform at Korea Masters 2026?

Although her campaign ended in the quarterfinals, Tanvi once again showcased why she is regarded as one of India’s brightest badminton prospects. The youngster followed up her historic Taipei Open triumph with another impressive BWF Super 300 run, defeating several higher-ranked opponents during the week.

Earlier in the tournament, Tanvi overcame fellow Indian Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in the pre-quarterfinals to book her place in the last eight. Her consistent performances over the past fortnight have significantly boosted her confidence ahead of the upcoming BWF World Championships in New Delhi later this month.

Rakshitha Ramraj Advances to Korea Masters Semi-finals

Rakshitha Ramraj recovered from losing the opening game to register a 18-21, 21-19, 21-19 victory and move into the semifinals of the Korea Masters 2026. The win also maintained her perfect record against Tanvi Sharma, with the Indian shuttler now leading their head-to-head meetings 4-0.

While Tanvi’s remarkable run came to an end in Asan, the teenager leaves the tournament with plenty of positives after back-to-back deep runs on the BWF World Tour. With the BWF World Championships just around the corner, the young Indian will be hoping to carry her impressive form onto the biggest stage of the season.