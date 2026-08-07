LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal

Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal

India's teenage badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma bowed out of the Korea Masters 2026 after suffering a narrow three-game defeat to compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj in the women's singles quarterfinal on Friday, August 7, in Asan. The 17-year-old, who arrived in South Korea fresh from becoming the youngest-ever Taipei Open champion, fought valiantly before going down 21-18, 19-21, 19-21 in a contest lasting over an hour.

Korea Masters 2026 Results: Tanvi Sharma Exits After Heartbreaking Defeat, Ashmita Chaliha into Semifinals
Korea Masters 2026 Results: Tanvi Sharma Exits After Heartbreaking Defeat, Ashmita Chaliha into Semifinals

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 13:42 IST

Tanvi Sharma Exits Korea Masters 2026: India’s teenage badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma bowed out of the Korea Masters 2026 after suffering a narrow three-game defeat to compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj in the women’s singles quarterfinal on Friday, August 7, in Asan. The 17-year-old, who arrived in South Korea fresh from becoming the youngest-ever Taipei Open champion, fought valiantly before going down 21-18, 19-21, 19-21 in a contest lasting over an hour.

Tanvi made a bright start by taking the opening game with her aggressive attacking play and precise net control. However, Rakshitha responded strongly in the second game before holding her nerve in a tense decider to complete the comeback victory and extend her unbeaten head-to-head record against Tanvi to 4-0.

You Might Be Interested In

How Did Tanvi Sharma Perform at Korea Masters 2026?

Although her campaign ended in the quarterfinals, Tanvi once again showcased why she is regarded as one of India’s brightest badminton prospects. The youngster followed up her historic Taipei Open triumph with another impressive BWF Super 300 run, defeating several higher-ranked opponents during the week.

Earlier in the tournament, Tanvi overcame fellow Indian Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in the pre-quarterfinals to book her place in the last eight. Her consistent performances over the past fortnight have significantly boosted her confidence ahead of the upcoming BWF World Championships in New Delhi later this month.

Rakshitha Ramraj Advances to Korea Masters Semi-finals

Rakshitha Ramraj recovered from losing the opening game to register a 18-21, 21-19, 21-19 victory and move into the semifinals of the Korea Masters 2026. The win also maintained her perfect record against Tanvi Sharma, with the Indian shuttler now leading their head-to-head meetings 4-0.

While Tanvi’s remarkable run came to an end in Asan, the teenager leaves the tournament with plenty of positives after back-to-back deep runs on the BWF World Tour. With the BWF World Championships just around the corner, the young Indian will be hoping to carry her impressive form onto the biggest stage of the season.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal
Tags: korea masters 2026

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal
Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal
Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal
Korea Masters 2026 Badminton Results: Tanvi Sharma Suffers Heartbreaking Exit as Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Ramraj Set up All-Indian Semifinal

QUICK LINKS