Korea Masters 2026: Tanvi Sharma Storms To Quarter-Finals; Anmol Kharb Eliminated After Hard-Fought Defeat

Korea Masters 2026: Tanvi Sharma has continued to shine in the ongoing Korea Masters 2026 at Seoul as her impressive form lifted her to the quarter-finals of the tournament. By contrast, Anmol Kharb exited the competition following a hard-fought loss in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals on August 6, Thursday.

Korea Masters 2026: Anmol Kharb bounces back after conceding early lead but loses

World No. 45 Anmol lost 23-21, 15-21, 21-18 to Vietnam’s Olympian Vu Thi Trang in a closely contested BWF Super 300 match at the Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium. Anmol looked set to take the opening game after holding four game points but was unable to convert them, allowing Vu Thi Trang to edge ahead. The Indian bounced back strongly in the second game, making the most of her mid-game advantage to level the contest. In the decider, Anmol trailed 19-9 before producing a spirited fightback by winning eight consecutive points. However, the comeback fell just short as the Vietnamese player held on to secure victory.

Reigning Taipei Open champion Tanvi Sharma continued her impressive form by defeating compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 to reach the women’s singles quarter-finals, according to Olympic.com. Tanvi recovered from an early deficit to claim the first game before Shriyanshi forced a decider by taking the second. In the final game, Tanvi stayed in control after the mid-game interval and wrapped up the contest in 57 minutes.

Ashmita Chaliha and Rakshitha Ramraj also advanced to the quarter-finals. Ashmita registered a comfortable 21-17, 21-6 win over South Korea’s Kim Min-ji, while Rakshitha defeated Japan’s Manami Suizu 22-20, 21-10. However, India’s campaign also saw exits for fifth seed Isharani Baruah and Mansi Singh. Isharani went down 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 to South Korea’s Kim Min-sun, while Mansi lost 21-12, 14-21, 21-17 to China’s Han Qianxi.

The likes of Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Tharun Mannepalli and Rounak Chouhan had also endured first-round exits, making it a disappointing campaign for men’s singles contingent.

(With inputs from ANI)