Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Indian shuttlers will compete across the singles and doubles categories at the Yeosu Victor Korea Open 2026. The tournament will feature several leading international names, including home favourite An Se-young, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-chen and Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.
India’s campaign will be led by experienced men’s singles player H. S. Prannoy, while young shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Anmol Kharb will look to continue their progress on the international circuit. Malvika Bansod is also part of the women’s singles draw.
Lakshya Sen and P. V. Sindhu will not compete in Yeosu after withdrawing from the tournament following their recent campaigns at the HYLO Open. India will nevertheless have representation in multiple categories as the shuttlers look to make an impact at the Super 500 event.
Korea Open 2026: Indian Squad
Men’s Singles
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H. S. Prannoy
Women’s Singles
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Tanvi Sharma
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Malvika Bansod
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Anmol Kharb
Women’s Doubles
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Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker
Mixed Doubles
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Dhruv Rawat and K. Maneesha
India’s participation also includes entries in the doubles events. The listed Indian players and pairings are based on the available tournament draw and reported entries.
Korea Open 2026: Indian Players’ First-Round Draw
Men’s Singles
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H. S. Prannoy vs Yoo Tae Bin (South Korea): Prannoy will begin his campaign against the home shuttler.
Women’s Singles
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Tanvi Sharma vs Manami Suizu (Japan): Tanvi will look to carry her recent progress into the Yeosu tournament.
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Malvika Bansod vs Sim Yu Jin (South Korea): Malvika faces the fourth seed and will have a challenging opening assignment.
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Anmol Kharb vs Rachel Chan (Canada): Anmol will aim to build on her recent run at the HYLO Open.
Women’s Doubles
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Sonali Singh/Ritika Thaker vs Laudya Chelsea Griselda/Nozomi Shimizu (Australia): The Indian pair will open against the Australian combination.
Mixed Doubles
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Dhruv Rawat/K. Maneesha vs Zhu Yi Jun/Li Qian (China): The Indian duo face the seventh-seeded Chinese pair.
Note: First-round pairings and participation can change following withdrawals and updates to the official order of play.
Korea Open 2026: Full Tournament Schedule
The Yeosu Victor Korea Open will be held at Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu, South Korea. The tournament is scheduled across six days, with the opening rounds followed by the knockout stages.
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November 3, Tuesday: First round
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November 4, Wednesday: First round
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November 5, Thursday: Round of 16
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November 6, Friday: Quarter-finals
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November 7, Saturday: Semi-finals
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November 8, Sunday: Finals
The tournament’s daily order of play will determine the exact start times and court assignments for individual matches. Indian viewers should check the official BWF match centre and the broadcaster’s schedule for updated timings.
Korea Open 2026: Where To Watch Live In India?
Indian badminton fans can follow the Korea Open 2026 through FanCode, which has a dedicated tournament listing featuring fixtures, live scores and coverage information.
Viewers should check the FanCode app or website for the availability of live streaming and any subscription or match-pass requirements. The BWF tournament match centre will also provide draws, schedules and live scores.
Korea Open 2026: Venue And Prize Money
Tournament: Yeosu Victor Korea Open 2026
Category: BWF World Tour Super 500
Dates: November 3–8, 2026
Venue: Jinnam Stadium, Yeosu, South Korea
Total Prize Money: US$500,000
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.