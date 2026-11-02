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Home > Sports News > Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: H. S. Prannoy, Tanvi Sharma, Malvika Bansod and Anmol Kharb will headline India’s challenge at the Yeosu Victor Korea Open, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament carrying a total prize purse of US$500,000. The competition will take place in Yeosu, South Korea, from November 3 to 8. Check India’s squad, opening-round opponents, tournament schedule and live streaming details.

Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 17:52 IST

Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Indian shuttlers will compete across the singles and doubles categories at the Yeosu Victor Korea Open 2026. The tournament will feature several leading international names, including home favourite An Se-young, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-chen and Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

India’s campaign will be led by experienced men’s singles player H. S. Prannoy, while young shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Anmol Kharb will look to continue their progress on the international circuit. Malvika Bansod is also part of the women’s singles draw.

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Lakshya Sen and P. V. Sindhu will not compete in Yeosu after withdrawing from the tournament following their recent campaigns at the HYLO Open. India will nevertheless have representation in multiple categories as the shuttlers look to make an impact at the Super 500 event.

Korea Open 2026: Indian Squad

Men’s Singles

  • H. S. Prannoy

Women’s Singles

  • Tanvi Sharma

  • Malvika Bansod

  • Anmol Kharb

Women’s Doubles

  • Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker

Mixed Doubles

  • Dhruv Rawat and K. Maneesha

India’s participation also includes entries in the doubles events. The listed Indian players and pairings are based on the available tournament draw and reported entries.

Korea Open 2026: Indian Players’ First-Round Draw

Men’s Singles

  • H. S. Prannoy vs Yoo Tae Bin (South Korea): Prannoy will begin his campaign against the home shuttler.

Women’s Singles

  • Tanvi Sharma vs Manami Suizu (Japan): Tanvi will look to carry her recent progress into the Yeosu tournament.

  • Malvika Bansod vs Sim Yu Jin (South Korea): Malvika faces the fourth seed and will have a challenging opening assignment.

  • Anmol Kharb vs Rachel Chan (Canada): Anmol will aim to build on her recent run at the HYLO Open.

Women’s Doubles

  • Sonali Singh/Ritika Thaker vs Laudya Chelsea Griselda/Nozomi Shimizu (Australia): The Indian pair will open against the Australian combination.

Mixed Doubles

  • Dhruv Rawat/K. Maneesha vs Zhu Yi Jun/Li Qian (China): The Indian duo face the seventh-seeded Chinese pair.

Note: First-round pairings and participation can change following withdrawals and updates to the official order of play.

Korea Open 2026: Full Tournament Schedule

The Yeosu Victor Korea Open will be held at Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu, South Korea. The tournament is scheduled across six days, with the opening rounds followed by the knockout stages.

  • November 3, Tuesday: First round

  • November 4, Wednesday: First round

  • November 5, Thursday: Round of 16

  • November 6, Friday: Quarter-finals

  • November 7, Saturday: Semi-finals

  • November 8, Sunday: Finals

The tournament’s daily order of play will determine the exact start times and court assignments for individual matches. Indian viewers should check the official BWF match centre and the broadcaster’s schedule for updated timings.

Korea Open 2026: Where To Watch Live In India?

Indian badminton fans can follow the Korea Open 2026 through FanCode, which has a dedicated tournament listing featuring fixtures, live scores and coverage information.

Viewers should check the FanCode app or website for the availability of live streaming and any subscription or match-pass requirements. The BWF tournament match centre will also provide draws, schedules and live scores.

Korea Open 2026: Venue And Prize Money

Tournament: Yeosu Victor Korea Open 2026

Category: BWF World Tour Super 500

Dates: November 3–8, 2026

Venue: Jinnam Stadium, Yeosu, South Korea

Total Prize Money: US$500,000

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Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

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Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

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Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India
Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India
Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India
Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India
Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

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