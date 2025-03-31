Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  Kraigg Brathwaite Quits As Test Captain, Shai Hope Appointed West Indies T20I Leader

Kraigg Brathwaite Quits As Test Captain, Shai Hope Appointed West Indies T20I Leader

Under Brathwaite’s captaincy, the West Indies achieved significant milestones, including their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane last year.

Kraigg Brathwaite Quits As Test Captain, Shai Hope Appointed West Indies T20I Leader

Kraigg Brathwaite


Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down as the captain of the West Indies Test team after four years at the helm, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Monday. His resignation comes amid a leadership reshuffle that also saw Shai Hope being appointed as the new captain of the T20I side, replacing Rovman Powell.

Brathwaite, 32, took over the Test captaincy from Jason Holder in March 2021 and has since led the team to several notable victories. His decision to step down was aimed at ensuring a smooth transition before the upcoming home series against Australia in June-July, which marks the start of a new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. CWI has confirmed that a new Test captain will be named in the coming weeks.

A period of transition

“Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself,” CWI said in a statement. The board also expressed gratitude for Brathwaite’s leadership, acknowledging his contributions to West Indies cricket.

Under Brathwaite’s captaincy, the West Indies achieved significant milestones, including their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane last year. Earlier this year, he also led the team to a historic Test win in Pakistan, leveling the series for the first time in 34 years. Additionally, his tenure saw a home series victory against England in 2022 and a 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope’s appointment as T20I captain signals a new direction for West Indies cricket. Hope, who is already the ODI captain, will now lead the team in the shortest format, replacing Powell, who had been in charge since May 2023.

The West Indies will host Australia in a multi-format series in June-July 2025, marking the beginning of a new era in Caribbean cricket. With a new Test captain set to be announced soon, all eyes will be on the transition and how the team adapts to the leadership changes in the coming months.

Filed under

Kraigg Brathwaite West Indies

