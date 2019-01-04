Krishi Vigyan Kendra suggests Virat Kohli, BCCI to include Kadaknath chicken in players' diet: The KVK chief's suggestion came after Virat Kohli revealed that he has adopted a strict diet and workout plans after giving up butter chicken as a part of his fitness regime. In his letter to the BCCI and Kohli, Dr IS Tomar, senior scientist and head of KVK, said the players' vigour and stamina will be increased if they start eating Kadaknath chicken meat.

Kadaknath chicken or Kali masi is local to tribal districts of Jhabua and Dhar districts of western Madhya Pradesh. (Left) Team India captain Virat Kohli.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra suggests Virat Kohli, BCCI to include Kadaknath chicken in players’ diet: The head of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Jhabua advised Team India captain Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to add Kadaknath chicken meat in the players’ diet list to improve their performance in matches and abandon grilled chicken as it contains harmful fats and cholesterol.

The KVK chief’s suggestion came after Virat Kohli revealed that he has adopted a strict diet and workout plans after giving up butter chicken as a part of his fitness regime. In his letter to the BCCI and Kohli, Dr IS Tomar, senior scientist and head of KVK, said the players’ vigour and stamina will be increased if they start eating Kadaknath chicken meat.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) writes to BCCI and Indian captain Virat Kohli asking them to now consider eating 'Kadaknath' chicken due to its low cholesterol and fat content. pic.twitter.com/DH4GVNDGC5 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

The chicken is in high demand due to its high protein and very low fat and cholesterol levels compared to other chicken breeds. Apart from that, its black meat tastes good and infuses vigour, says a report of the National Research Centre on Meat, Hyderabad.

Citing the report by the Hyderabad-based National Research Centre on Meat to substantiate his claim, Tomar also said the Kadaknath chicken meat is suitable for the players since it contains very low cholesterol and fat and has higher protein and iron content. The cholesterol level in Kadaknath meat is about 184 mg per kg while in other chicken breeds it is just the double, Tomar suggested.

Kadaknath chicken or Kali masi is local to tribal districts of Jhabua and Dhar districts of western Madhya Pradesh.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More