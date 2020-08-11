A video of former Indian captain MS Dhoni has gone viral once again. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Dhoni can be seen playing the flute in the video. It first went viral last year, around the same time.

A video, of Indian cricket legend, MS Dhoni, has just gone viral again. In it, he can be seen playing the flute. The video has now gone viral, as it is the occasion of Janmashtami, While we’re very aware of Dhoni’s love for bikes apart from sports, he seems to have a hidden talent we know nothing about!

In the throwback video that went viral on the occasion of Janmashtami in 2019 as well, MS Dhoni can be seen playing the flute. The video, originally shared by cricketer Suresh Raina on Dhoni’s birthday back in 2016 is once again spreading like wildfire on social media! Take a look at the video here:

Dhoni is currently training with the Chennai Super Kings, for their upcoming IPL campaign.

