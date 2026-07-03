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Home > Sports News > KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Son, In Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters?

KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Son, In Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters?

KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 continues with Hubli Tigers taking on Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters in Hubli. Fans can watch Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid live on FanCode and Sony Sports Network. Check HT vs KBB live streaming, match timing, venue details and Samit Dravid’s latest performances.

Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, will be in action as Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters takes on Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy T20. Image Credit: X
Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, will be in action as Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters takes on Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy T20. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 16:31 IST

Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters: It is a clash between the table toppers and bottom dwellers from the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 as Hubli Tigers (HT) take on Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters (KBB). HT, having won two of their seven games so far, are ranked fifth on the points table. Unfortunately for them, the Tigers have had a couple of games rained off as well. Meanwhile, KBB’s star attraction has undoubtedly been Samit Dravid, the son of Indian legend Rahul Dravid. The 20-year-old has scored 112 runs in four innings while striking at a rate of close to 140. With Samit set to play yet another game today, fans are wondering where they can watch him in action.

Where to Watch Samit Dravid in Action in Maharaja Trophy 2026 Online in India?

The live streaming rights for Maharaja Trophy 2026 are held by FanCode. Fans can stream games from the trophy on the app and website. FanCode provides fans to watch the games in regional languages as well. What makes Fancode stand out is that it provides the option to fans to watch a single game at subsidised rates. This would help those who wish to watch Samit Dravid, the son of Rahul Dravid in action. Fans who wish to watch today’s match between Hubli Tigers and Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters can log in to Fancode and watch the encounter from Maharaja Trophy T20 2026.

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Where to Watch Samit Dravid in Action in Maharaja Trophy 2026 On TV in India?

Fans can watch Maharaja Trophy 2026 games on TV on the Sony Sports Network. These matches will be available on different channels from Sony Sports, allowing the fans to watch the games in English and other languages. 

Match Schedule & Details

  • Fixture: Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, 24th Match, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2026
  • Date: July 3, 2026  
  • Time: 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)
  • Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
  • Samit Dravid mirrors father Rahul Dravid’s batting

During a KSCA T20 Trophy match on July 1, Samit Dravid, the son of Indian cricket legend and captain Rahul Dravid, mesmerized all around the ground with his variety of beautiful shots. Samit’s batting reflected his father’s class, which was shown through lofted drives and back-foot cut shots besides some very nice pulls. The video of him batting is going viral on social media. The 20-year-old was instrumental in helping his side, Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, to overcome Hubli Tigers at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli by scoring 32 runs off 23 balls with six fours.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz

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KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Son, In Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters?
Tags: HT vs KBB live streamingHubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru BlastersKSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026Maharaja Trophy live streamingRahul DravidSamit Dravid

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KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Son, In Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters?
KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Son, In Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters?
KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Son, In Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters?
KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Son, In Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters?

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