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Home > Sports News > Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here

Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has signed with Yorkshire for five One Day Cup games and three County Championship fixtures in September. The wrist spinner goes straight into Yorkshire's squad to face Glamorgan on Friday.

Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One-Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here (Image Source: X)
Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One-Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 15:32 IST

India spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav has signed an overseas contract with Yorkshire County Cricket Club for a portion of this year’s One Day Cup and County Championship. The 31-year-old left-arm wrist spinner will join the White Rose squad for five One Day Cup fixtures and is set to return for three of the final four County Championship matches in September. 

Kuldeep will immediately join the team for Friday’s one-day fixture against Glamorgan in south Wales. The signing comes after the spinner missed all three of India’s recently concluded ODI series against England. 

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Here are the full details surrounding Kuldeep Yadav’s contract, debut match, and official reactions from the player and Yorkshire management.

  • Player Name: Kuldeep Yadav
  • Age: 31 years
  • Bowling Style: Left-arm wrist spin (Chinaman)
  • County Club: Yorkshire (The White Rose)
  • One Day Cup Availability: 5 Matches (Starting vs Glamorgan)
  • County Championship Availability: 3 of the final 4 matches. 

Yorkshire Management Welcomes Indian Spinner For Closing Fixtures

Yorkshire welcomed Kuldeep Yadav’s arrival, noting that the wrist spinner’s unique skill set will provide a crucial advantage during the dry summer conditions.

“Yorkshire CCC is delighted to announce the signing of Indian international Kuldeep Yadav, who will join the White Rose for five Metro Bank One Day Cup games and three Rothesay County Championship fixtures.”



Kuldeep Yadav Impressive International Career Records And Stats

The wrist spinner brings significant international pedigree to Yorkshire. Having taken 79 Test wickets in 18 matches, Kuldeep played a key role during India’s home Test series victory over England in 2024, claiming 19 wickets across five matches. In ODI cricket, the chinaman bowler has collected 194 wickets in 121 matches with career-best bowling figures of 6 for 25. His vast experience across formats makes him a major addition to Yorkshire’s bowling attack for the remainder of the domestic season.

Also Read – Zimbabwe vs India T20I Series: Sikandar Raza Leads 15-Man Zimbabwe Squad, Wesley Madhevere Returns After Missing BAN Tour

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Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here
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Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here

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Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here
Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here
Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here
Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here

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