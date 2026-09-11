Kuldeep Yadav’s 10-Wicket Haul Stuns Essex: Team India Star Sends Strong Message to Coach Gautam Gambhir And Skipper Shubman Gill

County Championship: Kuldeep Yadav has sent a stern reminder to the Indian team management with a match-winning 10-wicket haul in the County Championship. The left-arm chinaman, who has not found a place in the playing XI for the Indian team in the longest format outside Asia, proved to be unplayable as he bowled Yorkshire to a huge win over Essex. A match-haul of 10 wickets for 120 runs meant that Yorkshire won by an innings and 106 runs after enforcing the follow-on.

Kuldeep Yadav Picks 10-Wicket Haul in County Championship







Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer for Yorkshire in their innings victory over Essex in the ongoing County Championship. The Indian spinner, who has been left out of the playing XI not only in Test cricket but also in white-ball cricket by the Gautam Gambhir-led management, showed his skill set with a 10-wicket haul. He picked up four wickets for 70 runs in what was a rather quiet first innings by his standards. However, Kuldeep left no stone unturned in the second innings as he picked up six wickets while conceding only 50 runs to produce his best bowling figures in first-clashh cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav Speaks After Match-Winning Performance

It was a spinner’s paradise at Headingley, where Yorkshire managed 390 runs, with Kuldeep contributing 36 (94) with the bat. His spells then helped bowl out Essex for 171 and 113 to seal a 106-run win.

Speaking to Yorkshire Cricket TV after the match, Kuldeep said, “It was a lovely wicket to bowl on because you don’t have to bowl quick in terms of pace because the wicket already has pace in it.”

“After pitching, you can see there is a bit of quickness and you just have to spin the ball and put a lot of revs on it. Ultimately, that was the key. If you compare it to Indian conditions, it’s totally different. Back home when you bowl, you will get to see a lot of spin, but the wickets are on the slower side and the batsmen can adjust sometimes. Here, because of the quickness, if they go back foot, they get trapped and probably they have to play front foot. That’s where you have a better chance of getting them caught behind or slip or maybe short-leg,” Kuldeep added.

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