In the 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26, Kuwait and Papua New Guinea are set to compete at Nairobi’s Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on October 4. Papua New Guinea (PNG) won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Kuwait and PNG have both displayed strong performances in the tournament. Kuwait, with three wins and one loss, recently defeated hosts Kenya by a significant 97 runs. Meanwhile, PNG has also experienced just one loss, which came against Jersey. Victory in this match could move PNG to second place in the league standings, just behind Jersey.

The league serves as part of the qualification path for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Playing XIs

Kuwait:

Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Mohammad Amin, Ali Zaheer

Papua New Guinea:

Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kipling Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, John Kariko

Full Squads

Kuwait:

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Yasin Patel, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Clinto Anto

Papua New Guinea:

Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kipling Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko

Live Streaming

The Kuwait vs. Papua New Guinea match is available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Stay tuned for updates and watch as both teams strive to secure a position in the 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification standings.

