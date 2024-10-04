Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League A Match 13

The Kuwait vs. Papua New Guinea match is available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League A Match 13

In the 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26, Kuwait and Papua New Guinea are set to compete at Nairobi’s Ruaraka Sports Club Ground on October 4. Papua New Guinea (PNG) won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Kuwait and PNG have both displayed strong performances in the tournament. Kuwait, with three wins and one loss, recently defeated hosts Kenya by a significant 97 runs. Meanwhile, PNG has also experienced just one loss, which came against Jersey. Victory in this match could move PNG to second place in the league standings, just behind Jersey.

The league serves as part of the qualification path for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Playing XIs

Kuwait:

  • Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Mohammad Amin, Ali Zaheer

Papua New Guinea:

  • Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kipling Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, John Kariko

Full Squads

Kuwait:

  • Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Yasin Patel, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Clinto Anto

Papua New Guinea:

  • Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kipling Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko

Live Streaming

The Kuwait vs. Papua New Guinea match is available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Stay tuned for updates and watch as both teams strive to secure a position in the 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification standings.

 

Must read: Bangladesh: Hindu Groups Protest in Chittagong Against Minority Persecution Before Durga Puja

Filed under

CWC Challenge League A live FanCode live streaming ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 KUW vs PNG match 13 Kuwait PNG playing XI Kuwait PNG squads Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea toss

Also Read

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My President’

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My...

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to Compromise’

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox