The match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be played in Mohali on Saturday. The home turf match for R Ashwin-led team could prove helpful for the team. The Kings XI Punjab has lost its one match in the ongoing IPL 2019. The team has registered one win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) after the KXIP defeated the RR by winning it by 14 runs. The team is at the 5th spot after defeating RR.

While Mumbai Indians has also faced one match loss. The team had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final over. The MI team led by Rohit Sharma can give a tough fight to KXIP. Both the teams are loaded with national and international stars.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians live streaming, When and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What is the time of match played between KXIP vs MI?

The 9th match of Vivo IPL 2019 between KXIP and MI will be heldat 4 pm on Saturday. The match will be palyed in Mohali on March 30, 2019. The toss for the match will be done 30 minutes before the play.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 KXIP vs MI match?

R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab will face Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali today and LIVE match can be seen streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest happenings, previews and match reports of all IPL matches, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 KXIP vs MI match?

The live TV coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match will be available on Star Sports Network. English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 and for the Hindi commentary tune in to Star Sports 2.

