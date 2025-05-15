Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
  Kyle Jamieson Joins Punjab Kings, Replaces Lockie Ferguson In IPL 2025

Kyle Jamieson Joins Punjab Kings, Replaces Lockie Ferguson In IPL 2025

While Punjab bolster their squad, the Gujarat Titans have brought in Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis to take the place of England's Jos Buttler.

Kyle Jamieson Joins Punjab Kings, Replaces Lockie Ferguson In IPL 2025

Kyle Jamieson Joins Punjab Kings, Replaces Lockie Ferguson in IPL 2025


New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson is set to don the Punjab Kings jersey for the remainder of IPL 2025. The tall fast bowler comes in as a replacement for fellow Kiwi Lockie Ferguson, who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The official confirmation came via a press release jointly issued by the IPL and the Mohali-based franchise on Thursday, May 15.

Jamieson Returns to IPL in a New Avatar

Jamieson, who had previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 2 crore.

“Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who is ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury. The right-arm Kiwi pacer will join PBKS for INR 2 crore,” the IPL statement read.

While Punjab bolster their squad, the Gujarat Titans have brought in Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis to take the place of England’s Jos Buttler. Buttler will be leaving the tournament after Gujarat’s final league game against Chennai Super Kings on May 25.

Key Departures as National Duty Calls

Buttler’s departure is part of a larger trend impacting multiple franchises. The BCCI has directed all eight South African players involved in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final to return home by May 26.

This directive means these players will miss the IPL playoffs, scheduled right after the league stage.

For Gujarat Titans, this translates to losing not only Buttler but also fast bowler Kagiso Rabada—an integral part of their bowling line-up.

Franchise Strategies Under Pressure

Delhi Capitals will lose Tristan Stubbs, while Wiaan Mulder exits from the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup. Marco Jansen, representing Punjab Kings, will also head home, affecting their bowling combination.

Mumbai Indians will bid farewell to Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton, and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be without Lungi Ngidi. Aiden Markram’s exit from Lucknow Super Giants also appears imminent, as their chances of playoff qualification continue to fade.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, already eliminated from the playoff race, have opted to release Mulder early. With the tournament entering its most decisive phase, teams are scrambling to adjust their strategies and fill the void left by these key international stars.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans Announce Kusal Mendis As Jos Buttler’s Replacement For IPL 2025

 

