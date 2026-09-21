Kylian Mbappe Calls Working Under Zinedine Zidane ‘Like a Movie’: France Captain Recalls Real Madrid Connection From Age 13

Kylian Mbappe – Zinedine Zidane: Kylian Mbappe says being managed by Zinedine Zidane for the French national team is “like something out of a movie”. The pair will work together for the first time during this international break, as Zidane returns to management five years after leaving Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe Showers Praise For Zinedine Zidane

Last week Mbappe referred to Zidane as “the player who most embodies the France team”, noting that he left an indelible mark on French football. Mbappe is a key figure for the current generation of French footballers, having led Les Bleus to their second World Cup in 2018, and helping them back to the final in 2022. Zidane confirmed last week that Mbappe would continue as France captain.

Kylian Mbappe Talks About Zidane’s Influence

Speaking to Spanish paper AS, Mbappe explained that Zidane was present in his career from his formative years.

“Yes, years ago (he took me to Real Madrid’s training ground),” said Mbappe. “He was the first, to pick me up and take me to Real Madrid, to the training complex. I was 13 or 14, it was ages ago.”

“And now he’s my national team coach. It’s like something out of a movie, but he’s top-level.”

Zinedine Zidane Speaks on Kylian Mbappe’s Position on the Field

New France boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed his tactical plans for Kylian Mbappe, confirming the forward will stay captain but revealing he will move position. The World Cup-winning former midfielder has also defended the player’s manner of defending and refused to get embroiled in the political mudslinging ahead of the 2027 elections.

The French manager dropped a hint, suggesting the attacker would not be used in such a deep role. Speaking about star forward, Zidane said, “He is capable of playing in all three positions. He has said it himself,” Zidan said. The France boss further added, “Me, for example, I like him a lot on the left.”

Also Read: Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of England Nations League 2026 Squad: James Garner, Morgan Gibbs-White Called up