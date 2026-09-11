Kylian Mbappe ‘Dictator’ Meme: Real Madrid Star Breaks Silence on Viral Jokes Ahead of Ballon d’Or 2026

Real Madrid and France footballer Real Madrid has broken his silence on the viral dictator memes floating around ahead of Ballon D’or 2026. The 27-year-old star forward, one of the best going around, has spoken for the first time since photos and memes have done rounds, with Mbappe dressed in a military attire. What did the youngster has to say about the same?

How did the trend involving Kylian Mbappe begin?

The trend triggered among football fans as they hilariously claimed that Mbappe was responsible behind the exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, thereby establishing himself as the unofficial central figure of the French football giants. A few fans went above and beyond, referring to him as the unofficial sporting director of PSG. The notion or narrative also gained momentum when he became France’s captain and joined Spanish giants Real Madrid. While it commenced as a lighthearted banter, it also grew into a handful of fans editing images and memes showing Mbappe in military uniform, sparking comparisons with some historic authoritative rulers. Hence, in a video shared by Ballon D’or on X, Mbappe said:







“Part of it is funny because you can tell that for some people it’s all in good fun, and part of it is a little less funny. We know the damage people like that have caused throughout history, so being compared to people who murder people, made millions and millions of people miserable, I don’t think I’ve ever done that in my life. So there’s a mix of things you think to yourself: ‘I know it’s meant in a light-hearted way, and so it doesn’t go far, but it sometimes showcases that there’s a lack of awareness, sometimes political, sometimes human among people.”

Can Kylian Mbappe win Ballon D’or this year?

According to a few pundits, Mbappe is a firm favourite to win the Ballon D’or 2026, the most prestigious award in the sport, despite having a trophyless season with the Real Madrid.

He still put his best foot forward in the FIFA World Cup 2026, notably winning the golden boot with 10 goals. However, France finished fourth in the competition.