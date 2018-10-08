It is quite clear by now that Kylian Mbappe, despite being just 19-year-old, is a world-class talent. He is not a sensation or prodigy anymore. And his deadly skills with the ball were on full show at Parc des Princes.

If his breathtaking performances in 2018 FIFA World Cup were not enough to prove his mettle, Kylian Mbappe on Sunday showcased his enormous quality against Olympique Lyon by netting four sensational goals in the space of just 13 minutes. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were just 1-0 in the first half of the recently played Ligue 1 match but went on to register a tremendous 5-0 win, thanks to their French talisman.

It is quite clear by now that Kylian Mbappe, despite being just 19-year-old, is a world-class talent. He is not a sensation or prodigy anymore. And his deadly skills with the ball were on full show at Parc des Princes.

First goal – 61st minute

Mbappe’s first goal came after Neymar was timely tackled by a Lyon defender but the tackle ricocheted into the feet of the French attacker and he gave it a deft finish with his weak foot to make it 2-0 for his side.

Après plusieurs face-à-face perdus par Mbappé (ou plutôt remportés par Lopes), le jeune prodige finit par tromper le portier Lyonnais, ça fait 2-0 pour les Parisiens ! #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/ECG4ZZGmTO — Second Poteau FC (@SecondPoteauFC) October 7, 2018

Second goal – 66th minute

Kylian Mbappe terrorised the opposing defenders once again just five minutes after his first goal. He made a foxy run inside the box and pushed in a drilled cross from Edinson Cavani into the bottom of the net.

Kylian Mbappé y va de son doublé et creuse l'écart ! Les Lyonnais craquent… 3-0 pour les joueurs de la capitale. #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/LgNCcVrwFT — Second Poteau FC (@SecondPoteauFC) October 7, 2018

Third goal – 69th minute

The 19-year-old attacker completed his hattrick with a sensational strike past a haplessly standing Lyon goalkeeper. After being released by Neymar on a through ball, Mbappe blasted the ball into the net from outside the box making it 4- for PSG.

Mbappé va beaucoup trop vite pour Lyon, ça fait 4-0 et ça fait triplé pour Mbappé ! Ca tourne à l'humiliation… #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/Ssb9HZj8rs — Second Poteau FC (@SecondPoteauFC) October 7, 2018

Fourth goal – 74th minute

Mbappe tries to return the favour to Neymar inside the box setting him up for a goal but Neymar’s shot rebounds and reaches back to Mbappe, who gives a clean finish to it. Incredible stuff from the young lad!

Mbappé même si il veut faire marquer Neymar, ça revient sur lui et ça lui fait son quadruplé en 13 minutes…c'est beaucoup trop fort là, 5-0 pour Paris. #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/3XmKhJNgI7 — Second Poteau FC (@SecondPoteauFC) October 7, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More