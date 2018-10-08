If his breathtaking performances in 2018 FIFA World Cup were not enough to prove his mettle, Kylian Mbappe on Sunday showcased his enormous quality against Olympique Lyon by netting four sensational goals in the space of just 13 minutes. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were just 1-0 in the first half of the recently played Ligue 1 match but went on to register a tremendous 5-0 win, thanks to their French talisman.
It is quite clear by now that Kylian Mbappe, despite being just 19-year-old, is a world-class talent. He is not a sensation or prodigy anymore. And his deadly skills with the ball were on full show at Parc des Princes.
First goal – 61st minute
Mbappe’s first goal came after Neymar was timely tackled by a Lyon defender but the tackle ricocheted into the feet of the French attacker and he gave it a deft finish with his weak foot to make it 2-0 for his side.
Second goal – 66th minute
Kylian Mbappe terrorised the opposing defenders once again just five minutes after his first goal. He made a foxy run inside the box and pushed in a drilled cross from Edinson Cavani into the bottom of the net.
Third goal – 69th minute
The 19-year-old attacker completed his hattrick with a sensational strike past a haplessly standing Lyon goalkeeper. After being released by Neymar on a through ball, Mbappe blasted the ball into the net from outside the box making it 4- for PSG.
Fourth goal – 74th minute
Mbappe tries to return the favour to Neymar inside the box setting him up for a goal but Neymar’s shot rebounds and reaches back to Mbappe, who gives a clean finish to it. Incredible stuff from the young lad!
Leave a Reply