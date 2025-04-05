Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Real Betis–Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Match Details

Barcelona take on in-form Real Betis in a thrilling La Liga 2025 encounter. Find out how to watch the live streaming, match time, venue details, and more for Indian viewers.

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Real Betis–Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Match Details

Barcelona vs Real Betis


Barcelona, currently sitting at the top of the La Liga table, are riding high on momentum after securing a spot in the Copa del Rey final by defeating Atletico Madrid mid-week. Xavi’s men have been in sensational form, winning ten consecutive matches in the league, and will be eager to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, Real Betis are not far behind, having won six La Liga games in a row. However, they will face a significant setback as their key playmaker Isco is suspended for this crucial fixture. Despite that, Betis will be looking to pull off an upset at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Barcelona will rely on their star-studded frontline, featuring Raphinha, young sensation Lamine Yamal, and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, to breach the Betis defense and secure three vital points.

When is the Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis match will be played on Sunday, February 6 (IST).

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga match being held?

The match will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

What time does the Barcelona vs Real Betis match start?

The La Liga match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Betis match live in India?

Unfortunately, the match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis live streaming in India?

Indian viewers can catch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga match on the GXR app and website.

Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2025

