LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff

La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has announced a big change to their playing XI for the La Liga opener Malaga as the announcement was made on August 18, Tuesday.

La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff. (Image Credits: X)
La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 17:43 IST

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has announced a big change to their playing XI for the La Liga opener Malaga as the announcement was made on August 18, Tuesday. With star striker Julian Alvarez expressing his desire to play for FC Barcelona, Simeone has revealed he will not play in the La Liga fixture against Malaga.

You Might Be Interested In

“I hope that over the next four days, he’ll be closer to where we want him to be” – Diego Simeone

The 26-year-old, who cost Atletico €75 million ($86.8 million) when he arrived from Manchester ​City in 2024, has made no secret of his desire to move ​on. Alvarez revealed at the World Cup that he had spoken to the ⁠club about a potential transfer to “fulfil my dream”, with Barcelona heavily linked ​in Spanish media reports. Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, however, said the club would ​not accept even €200 million for a major asset they wanted to keep.

“Miguel Angel is the club’s owner. Nothing is more definitive than the club’s owner, it’s crystal clear. It’s like when ​a judge hands down a ruling: ‘Dismissed. What ​he said is crystal clear. From a sports perspective, we want to look out for the ‌person, ⁠the player, so he can continue to uphold his reputation. We don’t see him playing in this game. I hope that over the next four days, he’ll be closer to where we want him to be,” Simeone told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game.
Alvarez has scored 49 goals in 106 ​matches for Atletico ​and Simeone is ⁠hoping he may play for their home game against Villarreal on Sunday.
“I still feel the same way I did the ​other day in Korea (during Atletico’s pre-season tour). I handle the sporting ​side ⁠of things. We talked as we always do and I understand that, from a sporting standpoint, he still needs to step it up a bit to be in ⁠top ​form for Sunday. He needs more practice. He’s the ​best player we have and we’re going to try to build a team around him, keeping his ​level in mind,” Simeone added.
Atletico Madrid finished 4th in the La Liga 2025-26 standings with 21 wins in 38 games.
(With inputs from Reuters)
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff
Tags: Atletico MadridJulian AlvarezLa Liga 2026-27

RELATED News

Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Novak Djokovic Retirement Update: 24-Time Grand Slam Champion Reveals LA Olympics 2028 Farewell Plan

Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India’s Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED

Who is Divya Deshmukh? Check Chess Grandmaster And Arjuna Award Winner’s Age, Profile, Career, Achievements, Net Worth And More

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Match Resume in Galle? Rain Delays Sri Lanka’s 372-Run Chase vs India

LATEST NEWS

La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff

iPhone, Bikes Behind Kerala Murder? 13-Year-Old Girl, 3 Friends Planned Grandfather’s Killing

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

How Did Sunny Deol Land In Rs 56 Crore Financial Trouble? From Failed Films To Juhu Villa Auction Notice

Use of Lethal Injection For Execution? Here’s What Supreme Court Says on Alternative Method

Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?

Preeti Jhangiani Birthday Special: From Mohabbatein To Taawdo, Revisiting The Roles That Defined Her Career

86 teams deployed for relief and rescue in flood-affected areas; NDRF, SDRF and PAC on the frontline

UP to take a major leap in investment from Japan under CM Yogi’s leadership; more than 200 Japanese industry leaders to explore opportunities

Yogi Govt Approves ₹20.70 Lakh for 181-Women Helpline Under Mission Shakti

La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff
La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff
La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff
La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff

QUICK LINKS