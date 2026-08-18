La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has announced a big change to their playing XI for the La Liga opener Malaga as the announcement was made on August 18, Tuesday. With star striker Julian Alvarez expressing his desire to play for FC Barcelona, Simeone has revealed he will not play in the La Liga fixture against Malaga.
“I hope that over the next four days, he’ll be closer to where we want him to be” – Diego Simeone
The 26-year-old, who cost Atletico €75 million ($86.8 million) when he arrived from Manchester City in 2024, has made no secret of his desire to move on. Alvarez revealed at the World Cup that he had spoken to the club about a potential transfer to “fulfil my dream”, with Barcelona heavily linked in Spanish media reports. Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, however, said the club would not accept even €200 million for a major asset they wanted to keep.
“Miguel Angel is the club’s owner. Nothing is more definitive than the club’s owner, it’s crystal clear. It’s like when a judge hands down a ruling: ‘Dismissed. What he said is crystal clear. From a sports perspective, we want to look out for the person, the player, so he can continue to uphold his reputation. We don’t see him playing in this game. I hope that over the next four days, he’ll be closer to where we want him to be,” Simeone told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game.
“I still feel the same way I did the other day in Korea (during Atletico’s pre-season tour). I handle the sporting side of things. We talked as we always do and I understand that, from a sporting standpoint, he still needs to step it up a bit to be in top form for Sunday. He needs more practice. He’s the best player we have and we’re going to try to build a team around him, keeping his level in mind,” Simeone added.