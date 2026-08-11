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Home > Sports News > La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start

La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start

With Jose Mourinho in his second stint as the manager of Real Madrid, Spain defender Marc Cucurella has earmarked the Spanish giants to achieve big things under him.

La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho's 'Confidence And Naturalness' As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start. (Image Credits: X)
La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho's 'Confidence And Naturalness' As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 11:31 IST

With Jose Mourinho in his second stint as the manager of Real Madrid, Spain defender Marc Cucurella has earmarked the Spanish giants to achieve big things under him. Cucurella, coming off playing a crucial role in Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 win, stated that Mourinho’s impact has been quite palpable in the pre-season training sessions.

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The Spanish international and FIFA World Cup winner has already been impressed by the impact Mourinho has had on the team during their initial pre-season training sessions. Speaking on Real Madrid TV after his first day at training with the team, Cucurella was very positive about his impression of the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.


On what he had brought to the training ahead of the season since his arrival, Cucurella said about Mourinho, as quoted by Goal.com:

“A lot of confidence and naturalness. We have to do what we know out on the field, and above all, enjoy ourselves. I think what we all want is to win and to have a great year.”


Despite being a part of FC Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy growing up, Cucurella admitted that a deal with the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners was too strong to ignore and described the club as the sport’s pinnacle. The chance to join a Mourinho-led side and play for what he considers “Europe’s biggest club” was crucial in his return to Spain after a four-year Premier League stint with Brighton and Chelsea.


“As a kid starting out playing football, then having the opportunity to play for a club like this, it is very hard to turn down,” Cucurella said.

“When the opportunity came, I did not hesitate for a second. As a spectator, I have seen all those magical nights, those comebacks at the Bernabeu, all the Champions League titles the have lifted. Having the chance to experience it first-hand and be a part of it is a huge responsibility, but also a very beautiful and important challenge,” he added.


The 28-year-old was associated with Chelsea from 2022-26 and played a crucial role in them winning the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. He made 163 appearances for The Blues. He is now a part of the star-studded line-up of signings that Real Madrid has made after yet another trophyless season, under the presidency of Florentino Perez, with Mourinho making a comeback to Spain and signing top-class names like Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, and Denzel Dumfries. Cucurella is aware of the standards that await him at the club and views this move as a validation of his hard work over the years, including at Getafe and Eibar before he moved to England.


“It is an honour. Not many people can say they have worn this jersey. We have seen great legends here, it is a club with a lot of history, the biggest in Europe. Being here today is a privilege, an honour, and above all, a reward for all the effort I have put into my career,” he added.’


Madrid is set to face Deportivo de A Coruna and Schalke in pre-season friendlies before competitive action begins with the La Liga clash against Espanyol away from home on August 22.

(With inputs from ANI)

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La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start
Tags: Jose mourinhoLa Liga 2026-27Marc Cucurella

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La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start
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La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start
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