La Liga 2026: Check All You Need to Know – Start Date, Time, Teams, Matchday 1 Fixtures, Predictions, Live Streaming Details, Where and When to Watch on TV, Laptop in India, Spain

La Liga 2026-27: All You Need to Know: The new La Liga season is set to begin on Saturday, August 15, with the 2026-27 campaign getting underway with two matches on the opening day. Further Matchday 1 fixtures will be played on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, while Barcelona and Real Madrid will begin their respective title campaigns later due to the extended involvement of their players in the FIFA World Cup. Here are all the details, including the opening fixtures, dates, predictions and live streaming information.

La Liga 2026-27 Season Start Date

Season: La Liga 2026-27

La Liga 2026-27 Start Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Opening Day: Two matches

La Liga 2026-27 Matchday 1 Fixtures

Alaves vs Getafe — Saturday, August 15, 11:00 PM IST

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano — Saturday, August 15, 1:00 AM IST (August 16)

Racing Santander vs Villarreal — Sunday, August 16, 8:30 PM IST

Espanyol vs Levante — Sunday, August 16, 10:30 PM IST

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna — Postponed from August 16 due to the condition of the pitch; rescheduled for August 27 at 12:00 AM IST (August 28).

Deportivo vs Elche — Monday, August 17, 12:30 AM IST (August 18)

Why Are Barcelona and Real Madrid Not Playing in the First La Liga Round?

Barcelona and Real Madrid will not feature in the opening round of the 2026-27 La Liga season after their first matches were postponed due to the number of players from both clubs who were involved in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final. Barcelona’s key players involved included Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, while Real Madrid had Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham involved in the latter stages of the tournament.

When Will Barcelona and Real Madrid Play Their First Match?

Barcelona will begin their title defence on Sunday, August 23, when they travel to face Elche. Real Madrid will start their campaign on Saturday, August 22, with an away fixture against Espanyol.

La Liga 2026-27 Season Predictions

Barcelona enter the new campaign as the defending champions and will look to continue their title-winning momentum. Real Madrid are expected to provide the strongest challenge, while Atletico Madrid will also be among the teams competing near the top of the table. The postponed opening fixtures for Barcelona and Real Madrid could make the early league standings unusual, but both clubs are expected to challenge for the title once their campaigns get underway.

Where to Watch La Liga 2026-27 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch the 2026-27 La Liga season live on FanCode.

How to Watch La Liga 2026-27 Live Streaming in India?

La Liga matches can be streamed live in India through FanCode. Fans can use the platform to follow the Spanish top-flight action throughout the 2026-27 season.

How to Watch La Liga 2026-27 Live Streaming in Spain?

La Liga matches can be streamed live and broadcast in Spain through Movistar Plus+ and DAZN. Fans can use the platform to follow the Spanish top-flight action throughout the 2026-27 season.