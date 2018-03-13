Former Liverpool FC midfielder and Barcelona's latest recruitment Phillipe Coutinho has backed Neymar's return to Camp Nou. Coutinho, who joined FC Barcelona from Liverpool in the recently concluded winter transfer said that he would like to have here the best players and Neymar is one of them. Coutinho asserted that he is playing alongside Neymar with Brazil and it's a privilege. The former Liverpoo star added that It would be awesome to have him back.

"I am thinking as Rakitic does, I would like to have here the best players and Neymar is one of them," Coutinho said

Speculating the return of PSG superstar Neymar back to where he started becoming a household name, Barcelona’s latest recruitment Phillipe Coutinho said it would be ‘awesome’ if the Brazilian superstar makes his way back Camp Nou. Neymar joined Paris PSG from the La Liga leaders for a mammoth deal of €222million in last year’s summer transfer window is currently sidelined after fracturing his foot during his side’s clash in Ligue 1. After PSG’s exit from UEFA Champions League in Round of 16, Neymar is making headlines over a possible move away to either back to FC Barcelona or their worst enemy and La Liga holders Real Madrid.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Phillipe Coutinho joined FC Barcelona from Liverpool in the recently concluded winter transfer after Jurgen Klopp’s club reached an agreement with Barca for a deal worth £142million. Coutinho’s comments have come after his fellow Barcelona player Ivan Rakitic revealed that he will welcome Neymar at FC Barcelona with open arms. Rakitic said that he would open the door right now if Neymar is eyeing a return to Cam Nou. Rakitic told reporters that Neymar is one of the players who he will always like to have in his team.

“He has not told me anything, but if it’s up to me, I would open the door right now,” Rakitic was quoted as saying by reporters after FC Barcelona’s routine 2-0 win over Malaga in La Liga. “Not only because of the relationship I have with him, but because of the type of player he is,” he said. “I would always put Ney (Neymar) on my team.” he added. Following Rakitic ideology, former Liverpool star Coutinho also supported Neymar’s speculated return to Barcelona.

Relating to what Rakitic said, the Brazilian stalwart said that he would like to have best players in Barcelona and without a doubt, Neymar is one of them. “I am thinking as Rakitic does, I would like to have here the best players and Neymar is one of them,” Coutinho said. Neymar has netted 28 goals for the Les Blues after becoming the world’s most expensive player in 2017. “I am playing alongside him with Brazil and it’s a privilege. It would be awesome to have him back,” Coutinho added.

