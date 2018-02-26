According to latest reports coming from Spanish media, FC Barcelona are favourites to land Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann at the end of this season. Spanish journalist Albert Rogé said that it is ascertained that the Frenchman will leave Simeone's side and join forces with Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta at Luis Suarez Cam Nou. Albert Rogé in his tweets said that the deal is closed yes but neither of the two parties will confirm it officially.

FC Barcelona bound forward Antoine Griezmann might be on his way to join the Catalan giants from Atletico Madrid next summer. The latest developments have come after a Spanish journalist Albert Rogé revealed about the possible departure of Atleti stalwart Antoine Griezmann from Wanda Metropolitano. Albert Rogé, who works with a Catalan outlet named Sport tweeted on Sunday that it is ascertained that the Frenchman will leave Simeone’s side and join forces with Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta at Luis Suarez Cam Nou. According to the Spanish journalist, Griezman will switch sides at season end.

Albert Rogé in his tweet gave 100% assurance that Griezmann will be a Barca player after the end of this season. Rogé added both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are unlikely to confirm about the sensational transfer. The Spanish journalist said that his Catalan outlet Sport already reported that Barcelona have already met personal agreements with the French player which further makes chances of Griezmann joining Barcelona close to 100%. After roping Phillipe Coutinho from Premier League giants Liverpool in a mammoth £142 million deal in the winter transfer window, Ernesto Valverde will be raising quite a few eyebrows if he successfully lands Griezmann at season end.

ALSO READ: Arsenal’s lapses in concentration and unluckiness behind Man City defeat: Wenger

“It is closed yes, although obviously neither of the two parties will confirm it,” Albert Rogé said in his tweets, reports Onefootball. “In Sport we have already reported on the private agreement which exists between both and Griezmann will 100% be a Barça player in the summer,” Rogé added. The former Lyon reject when he started playing the beautiful game, Griezmann has now scored 16 goals for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid who are eying UEFA Europa League triumph this season. As per reports, Griezmann €200m release clause is likely to be reduced to €100million, a perfect timing for Barcelona to acquire Griezmann’s service at season end.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Romelu Lukaku helps Manchester United dump Chelsea 2-1

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App