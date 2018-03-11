Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho were on the scoresheet as they helped Barcelona maintain their title march at the expense of Malaga. Ernesto Valverde's men now lie at the top of the La Liga table with a massive point difference of 11 points from second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Entering the game without talisman Lionel Messi, Barcelona showed no signs of stopping their 28-match unbeaten run in La Liga as they dismantled a hapless Malaga in a one-sided match played on Saturday night. Club-record signing Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez scored a goal each in the 2-0 victory that took the Blaugranes 11 points clear on the top of the league table. On another hand, Malaga sits at the nadir of the table with total 13 points from 28 matches.

It was a routine display from Ernesto Valverde’s men as they totally dominated the game from the kick off at Estadio La Rosaleda. Luis Suarez opened the floodgates for his side in the 15th minute when he scored a sublime goal giving Barcelona a 1-0 lead. January-recruit Coutinho piled more misery on Malaga with a fantastic backheel goal in the 28th minute. The hosts were finding it already too difficult to get an openning and they were further delivered a blow by the referee in the 30th minute.

Samu was shown a red card after he made a reckless tackle on Jordi Alba and that ended any hopes, if at all, of Malaga to gain anything from the game. The visiting Catalans held the challenge of Malaga by the neck and made the second of the game look like a light training session.

Valverde’s men controlled more than 75% of the possession and completed almost four times more passes than their opponents. With the abysmal defeat, José Manuel González López’s team has further sunk at the bottom of the table with very minute chance of pulling themselves out of the red zone. While Barcelona already has one hand on the La Liga title with a staggering lead of 11 points at the top of the La Liga table.

