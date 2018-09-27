The defeats brought an end to the perfect start to the 2018-19 La Liga season for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barca lies at the top of the league table courtesy to a superior goal difference as Real trails them at the second spot with the same number of points.

It was a sad day for Barcelona and Real Madrid fans as both the sides met unfortunate defeats on Wednesday. Barcelona was stunned 2-1 by minnows Leganes while Real Madrid was comprehensively beaten 3-0 by a solid Sevilla. The defeats brought an end to the perfect start to the 2018-19 La Liga season for both Blaugrana and Los Blancos. Barca lies at the top of the league table courtesy to a superior goal difference as Real trails them at the second spot with the same number of points.

Barcelona was everywhere on the pitch and had a firm grip on the game from the first minute. Philippe Coutinho piled further misery on the hosts in the 12th minute with a supremely executed volley. The Blaugrana had a number of opportunities at goal but failed to capitalise on them, the highlight was Lionel Messi’s effort hitting the post.

In the second half, Leganes came from behind and stunned a dominating Barcelona team. Two quickfire goals from El Zhar and Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez were enough to see off Ernesto Valverde’s men.

Elsewhere, an Andre Silva-inspired Sevilla trounced Real Madrid handing the visitors their first defeat of the season. Julen Lopetegui fielded his strongest side available to him but his team was no match to the high-flying hosts.

Real Madrid’s game was virtually over in the first half of the match as Andre Silva struck an early brace followed by a thumping header from Ben Yedder.

Led by Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, Real Madrid tried everything in the second half but a water-tight defensive display by Sevilla proved too much for the sorry visitors.

