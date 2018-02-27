Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Dalian Yifang have successfully signed Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. While Carrasco has been signed for a fee worth €30million, Argentine midfielder Nicolas Gaitan agreed to join the Chinese outfit after completing his €18million transfer. After confirming his signing Carrasco said that his distance from the European continent does not mean that his ambition to participate in the World Cup is reduced.

Chinese Super League (CSL) side Dalian Yifang have successfully roped in Atletico Madrid big timers Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan in a lucrative deal. Famous for giving clubs an offer they just can’t refuse, the Chinese Super League have made a habit of having a bigger say in the European transfer market. According to the latest reports, the China League One champions Dalian Yifang have reportedly signed Belgium international Carrasco, with Gaitan. Carrasco, who scored for Atletico Madrid in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final against Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid has been signed for a fee worth €30million.

Joining him will be his Atleti counterpart and former Benfica midfielder Nico Gaitan. The Argentine midfielder has agreed to join the Chinese outfit after completing his €18million transfer. Reports of Carrasco joining the CSL side first emerged on Wednesday and following the speculations was is involvement in Atletico’s Europa league encounter against Copenhagen. The Belgium midfielder has represented Deigo’s Simeone’s side 17 times in Spanish league La Liga. Carrasco has been able to find the back of the net only three times in his 17 appearances for Madrid.

While Real Madrid’s noisy neighbours Atletico will be looking to fill the void left by Carrasco and Gaitan, rumours about their stalwart Antoine Greizeman joining FC Barcelona are also making headlines in the Spanish media. “My distance from the European continent does not mean that my ambition to participate in the World Cup is reduced,” Carrasco was quoted as saying. “I will make the necessary efforts to show the coach of the Belgian team that I am ready to participate in the World Cup in Russia this summer,” he said.

