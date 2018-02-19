Real Madrid superstar found the back of the net in the 65th minute top score the fourth goal in his club's 5-3 victory over Real Betis in an exciting 8-goal thriller. The Portuguese ace with the goal matched legend Raul's record of scoring in the most number of Real Madrid matches. Both Raul and Ronaldo have scored in 264 different games.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have an unmatchable appetite for goals. With every passing game, he either matches or breaks new records. In Real Madrid’s latest victory over Real Betis in the La Liga, Ronaldo was once again on target as he slotted the fourth goal for his club in the 4-2 victory, a result which puts Real just a point behind 3rd placed Valencia in the La Liga table and ensure their contention for the top four spot. After sinking Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the Champions League last-16 opener with a double, Ronaldo didn’t stop his assault in the Spanish top flight and continued his brilliant run of last few games.

Though it has now become a daily course for the Portuguese talisman, who scores at his will. Ronaldo will be immensely proud of his latest feat. With his goal against Betis, he has now scored in 264 different games for Real Madrid, a record held by the legendary Raul. If Ronaldo manages to crack the net in the next game that he plays for the Los Blancos, he will break the record of scoring in 265 different games, a feat achieved by no one before.

Marco Asensio’s double and a goal each from Ronaldo, Ramos and Benzema ensured Real took all three points from the clash and close the gap on top of the table. Betis were also impressive going forward and managed to pull three back, thanks to an own goal from Nacho but failed to win it at the end.

Ronaldo has now asserted his dominance as one of the greatest of all times by putting his name alongside Raul. He also is Real Madrid’s top scorer with 432 strikes across competitions and can expect to overpass Raul against Leganes in the La Liga.

The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner recently scored his 100th Champions League goal for Real Madrid in the 3-1 win against PSG to take his overall goal tally to a staggering 117 in the European competition.

