It was once again Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue of Real Madrid as the Spanish capital club secured crucial three points in the La Liga fixture. The Portuguese superstar scored in each half to get his side closer to the second-placed Atletico Madrid in the league table.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at his brilliant best on Saturday as he powered Real Madrid to a 2-1 victory against a resolute Eibar. After the home side equalised the score after halftime, the Portuguese goal machine came from behind and rescued three crucial points for Zinedine Zidane’s men. The Spanish capital outfit lies at the third spot in the La Liga table a massive 15 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Eibar, which had not given the privilege of a victory at home to any Spanish club except Barcelona and Atletico Madrid since October, frustrated the visiting Real Madrid throughout the game. After Ronaldo gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute, Eibar did not switch off for a moment and made sure that the Madrid side did not do much damage to their game plan. It was in the second half when the hosts pounded on an opportunity.

In 50th minute of the game, Ramis levelled the score helping his side further grow in confidence and gain momentum in the game. A barrage of attacks was launched by the attacking trio of Ronaldo, Isco and Gareth Bale but Eibar soaked in all of it comfortably. Real Madrid were struggling to find an opening to secure a much-needed win when former Manchester United winger rose to the occasion and bailed his side out.

Ronaldo struck a fine goal in the 84th minute making it 2-1 for his side. After the hard-fought victory, Real Madrid now lies at the third spot in the La Liga table trailing second-placed city rivals Atletico Madrid by 6 points. With 10 more games left in the league campaign and 15 points cushion to Barcelona at the top of the table, Real Madrid’s contention in league title is virtually over.

