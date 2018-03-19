Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reached new heights in his career against Girona on Sunday in Spanish League La Liga. Ronaldo scored his 50th career hat-trick last night and also continued his hot scoring form to extend his goal tally to 21 goals in 2018. Ronaldo scored 4 goals against Pablo Machin’s side at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid beat Girona 6-3 in the Spanish league.

The legend of Cristiano Ronaldo continued at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday as La Liga holders Real Madrid hammered Girona 6-3 in the Spanish league. The 33-year old scored 4 goals against Pablo Machín’s side at home in their 29th fixture of La Liga. After a terrible start in front of goals this season, Ronaldo has turned things around in 2018 by netting 21 goals in 11 appearances for Real Madrid this year. No one in the top five European Leagues has been able to match Ronaldo’s impeccable goal tally of 21 goals scored in 2018.

Trailing behind Barcelona in La Liga with 15 points, Zinedine Zidane’s men hosted seventh-placed Girona at home on matchday 29 of the Spanish league. Real Madrid drew first blood inside the first 10 minutes through their record-breaking goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. German midfield maestro Toni Kroos took a short corner and maintained possession till he set up Ronaldo to score the opening goal of the game. Making sure that game won’t be one-way traffic in the first half, Girona equalised in the 29th minute through Stuani, who scored a sublime header past Madrid stopper Keylor Navas.

ALSO READ: Despite less starts, Gareth Bale ‘happy’ to be part of Real Madrid, feels Zinedine Zidane

Starting the second with a bang, Ronaldo completed his brace when he chipped the ball over Girona keeper Bounou in the 47th minute. After Lucas Vazquez made it 3-1 in the 59th minute, the Portuguese goal machine completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute with an easy tap-in. With Ronaldo continuing to lead Madrid’s attack in La Liga, Zidane inflicted more pain for the visitors by introducing Gareth Bale, who also found his name on the score sheet. Two minutes after Gareth Bale’s striker, Ronaldo got the better of Girona defence again and scored his fourth of the night.

ALSO READ: Brazilian superstar Neymar leaving PSG only matter of time? Here’s what you should know

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App