Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has backed Welsh winger Gareth Bale and said he is a player who will always have a bigger say in his squad. With back to back injuries which kept him out from Real Madrid's starting eleven in decisive fixtures this season, the Blancos stalwart has lost his position to Madrid’s exciting young prospects— Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio. When Zidane was asked whether Gareth Bale is unhappy at Madrid due to fewer game opportunities, the Frenchman backed the Welshman and sad he is a player who is different in this sense.

Giving an update on Wels Wizard Gareth Bale’s future at Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is happy with the defending European champions and La Liga holders. Despite missing out almost half of this season which ultimately affected his selection in Madrid’s starting lineup, Gareth Bale is pleased with the less number of chances in Madrid. Bale, who became world’s most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 scored both decisive goals in the Champions League and Cope del Rey finals.

The Welsh winger was benched by Zidane in both of Real Madrid’s blockbuster clashes with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in UEFA Champions League Round of 16. In Europe’s elite competition this season, Bale has been rolled on by Zidane in two occasions. With back to back injuries which kept him out from Real Madrid’s starting eleven in decisive fixtures this season, the Blancos stalwart has lost his position to Madrid’s exciting young prospects— Lucas Vázquez and Marco Asensio. With reports about Bale hitting a rough patch with Zidane clustering the Bernabeu, Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has come to the aid of the Welshman, who is an integral part of Real Madrid’s attacking trio along with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When Zidane was asked whether Gareth Bale is unhappy at Madrid due to fewer game opportunities, the Frenchman backed the Welshman and sad he is a player who is different in this sense. “Everyone can have their own opinion, but I don’t think he is sad. I think he is happy to be here, happy to be part of this club,” Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was quoted as saying. Zidane added that Bale has proved his worth at Real Madrid and will remain an important player in his squad.

