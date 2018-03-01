After Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya has joined another club in the form of Real Sociedad as Diego Simeone's clearance saga continues at Wanda Metropolitanco. Currently fighting the relegation battle, Real Sociedad were keen on signing a goalkeeper after stopper Geronimo Rulli sustained an undisclosed injury during the La Real's encounter with Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League las week.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya has signed for Real Sociedad as Diego Simeone’s clearance saga continues at Wanda Metropolitanco. Real Sociedad were keen on signing a goalkeeper after stopper Geronimo Rulli sustained an undisclosed injury during the La Real’s encounter with Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League las week. Moya, who remained unused throughout in La Liga this season for Atletico was eventually given a start by Deigo Simeone in Aleti’s UEFA Europa League tie against Copenhagen in February. Moya made 3 match saves and conceded a goal in his first game this season.

Moya is the third player to leave Atletico Madrid’s locker-room this week. Before Real Sociedad’s signing, star players Nicolas Gaitan and Yannick Carrasco were roped in by Chinese Super League giants Dalian Yifang. As CSL transfer deadline is open till Wednesday, Spanish striker Fernando Torres is the third player linked after Gaitan and Yannick Carrasco to embrace the billion dollar, Chinese League. “Real Sociedad and Atletico de Madrid confirm that they have reached to a preliminary agreement for the transfer of Miguel Angel Moya,” Real Sociedad said in their official statement. “In turn, the txuri-urdin club has reached an agreement with the goalkeeper until 30 June 2020,” the club added.

With Moya joining Sociedad, Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are down to 19 players in their current squad list. Speaking ahead of Atleti’s La Liga clash with Leganes, Simeone admitted that his side are now a small group but looking on the brighter side, he can now provide enough playing time to the remaining 19 players. “The team is good — it is a small group, yes, but very competitive,” Simeone was quoted as saying by ESPN. “For sure this will give us a chance for the majority to get playing time,” he added.

