Addressing Argentina's request to preserve Lionel Messi for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said that the Messi is more concerned about winning everything with club and country. Valverde said that he absolutely trust the whole world and especially Messi, who is our (FC Barcelona) player. The Barcelona manager added that Leo has the ambition to win everything with Barca and the national team.

Dodging Argentina’s request to preserve their captain for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said that Lionel Messi wants to win major trophies, accolades with both club and country. With the FIFA World Cup almost around the corner, the last time finalists with Germany want FC Barcelona to take care of their stalwart. Based on his current form, Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia wants Lionel Messi to arrive at Russia in top form. As per reports, Tapia earlier urged the Catalan giants to field Lionel Messi in fewer games so that he has control over the level of exhaustion post season.

On Tuesday Tapia while speaking to Argentine media asserted that he discussed with Barcelona officials about taking care of Lionel Messi. In response to that, Valverde by denying public revelations praised the little magician for having the ambition to win everything with Barcelona and national side Argentina. Ernesto Valverde said that he trusts Messi and revealed that he has the ambition to conquer everything with club and country. The Barcelona manager assuring Messi’s Argentina followers said that he wants Messi to be in best for Argentina and Barcelona.

“I absolutely trust the whole world and especially Messi, who is our player,” Valverde was quoted as saying by Spanish reporters. “I know that Leo has the ambition to win everything with Barca and the national team. We want him in the best form for us and Argentina.” Valverde added. FC Barcelona will host Antonio Conte’s Chelsea at Camp Nou in UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Valverde also addressed rumours about star midfielder Iniesta linking him with a Chinese Super League club. Valverde told reporters he cannot comment on every story in the newspapers and he wants him to stay and score a lot of goals for his side.