FC Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta asserted that Ernesto Valverde's side struggled to play with pace and continuity against Getafe on Sunday. Iniesta feels that the upcoming months for the Catalan giants where they will play Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League are busy and hectic. The 33-year old was much obliged that his side has performed well in three competitions. FC Barcelona will next play Premier League holders Chelsea FC in the UEFA Champions League.

After witnessing another agonizing draw against Getafe on Sunday FC Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta insisted his side’s fatigue played an integral in letting Valverde’s side share points with The Azulones (the Deep Blues). The Barcelona club captain was not part of Catalan’s starting eleven but was later introduced as a substitute only to witness a goalless at the El Camp Nou. While their Clasico rivals Real Madrid still chasing Barca’s shadow in the Spanish League and are already knocked out of Copa del Rey, Barcelona are determined to taste La Liga title success and have also booked a place in the cup finals.

Draw with Getafe was Barcelona’s second straight draw in the Spanish league which has given Atletico Madrid to bridge the gap in La Liga. Eyeing the Copa Del Rey title for the 30th time, Iniesta feels that the upcoming months for the Catalan giants where they will play Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League are busy and hectic. The Spaniard was much obliged that his side has performed well in three competitions. “These are the busy months of the season and we’re obliged to do well in all three competitions,” Andrés Iniesta was quoted as saying by Barca TV.

Speaking after the match against Getafe, the 33-year old midfielder said that matches like these cause damage that occurs naturally and inevitably. “There’s wear and tear and you always try to make sure these things like today don’t happen, but at the end of the day they do happen,” Iniesta said. Iniesta said that Barca struggled to play with pace and continuity. “Getafe are always an uncomfortable side to play against and they don’t leave you that space to find that continuity,” he added.