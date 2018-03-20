Argentine ace and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi revealed that he has solved his eating disorders. Messi said that he doesn't throw up on the pitch thanks to minor changes he made in his diet. The 30-year old started showing worrying signs in the Argentine dugouts in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Messi suffered from eating disorders during a friendly clash with Romania in 2014. Coming back to the present stage, Messi asserted that everything is organised and taken care of.

Barcelona stalwart Lionel Messi revealed he has solved his eating disorders and he doesn’t throw up on pitch thanks to minor changes in his diet. Leo Messi started showing worrying signs in the Argentine dugouts when he was plagued down by illness during 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Messi suffered from eating disorders during a friendly clash with Romania in 2014. The 30-year old was spotted vomiting during Argentina’s FIFA international friendly game with Romania at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest. The Barcelona superstar then admitted that his throwing up problems are pretty much consistent as they used to occur almost ‘all the time’.

The Little magician remained sick prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, mostly during the qualifier stages. Taking cognizance of the matter at that time, Messi’s former coach and ex-Argentina boss Alejandro Sabella said that the problem is with Messi’s nerves. Speaking to America TV’s La Cornisa, Leo Messi said that he was still clueless on what he was eating during those days. The 30-year old five times Ballon D’Or winner for Spanish giants FC Barcelona said that he used to ate chocolate, South American filled biscuits and fizzy drinks when he was 22.

“I don’t know what I ate but I ate badly for many years,” Messi was quoted as saying by America TV’s La Cornisa. “At 22, 23… [it was] chocolate, alfajores [South American filled biscuits], fizzy drinks. Now I eat well: fish, meat, vegetables, salads,” Messi added. Coming back to the present stage, Messi asserted that everything is organised and taken care of. The Barcelona goal machine added that he drinks a bit of wine on casual occasions which is not a problem. “Everything is organised and taken care of. Sometimes a bit of wine, but that’s not a problem,” Messi said in a statement.

Messi asserted that he became aware of changes when it came to puking. Messi overcame the eating disorders with slight changes in his diet. “I really noticed the change when it came to vomiting. They said it could be a lot of things, eventually I changed and it didn’t happen any more,” Messi added.

