Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the media reports which were tarnishing his image by claiming the Portuguese captain has evaded €14.7million in taxes last year. Condemning the fake allegations, Ronaldo addressed the reports by calling them as ‘fake news’ which are spreading like wildfire in relation to his tax fraud case. The highest paid athlete of 2017 in sports industry was summoned for tax evasion in connection with his image rights from 2011 to 2014.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the media reports which were tarnishing his image by claiming the Portuguese captain has evaded €14.7million in taxes last year. Condemning the fake allegations, Ronaldo addressed the reports by calling them as ‘fake news’ which are spreading like wildfire in relation to his tax fraud case. The highest paid athlete of 2017 in sports industry was summoned for tax evasion in connection with his image rights from 2011 to 2014. Ronaldo, made approximate $93 million in season 2016-17 where he received accusations of refusing to pay €14.7million in taxes.

As per reports in the Spanish media, Cristiano Ronaldo’s attorney failed to reach a settlement with the nation’s tax authorities after an offer around €3.8m was rejected by the officials. Ronaldo, who is famous for playing complete matches from start to end, was forced to perform the same traits as the Portuguese captain spent 90 minutes in Madrid court last year. Ronaldo was allegedly accused of concealing his income from the sale of image rights. In his defence, Ronaldo refuted the allegations and pledged that he is doing things the right way and denied any wrongdoing.

“I always pay what I have to pay; I do things the right way and I will continue to do so.” Ronaldo was quoted as saying. Ronaldo bounced back from his dreadful form in 2018 and took his tally to 21 goals in just 13 appearances. The Sultan of stopovers was instrumental in Real Madrid’s 6-3 thrashing of seventh placed Girona in Spanish League (La Liga) on Sunday. The Portuguese talisman then took to Instagram the very next day and slammed his critics who are spoiling his comeback by spreading fake news. “Don’t try to spoil the beautiful moment I’m living through with fake news,” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese. “Life is good. Blessed,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App