Scrupulously enjoying with his new teammates by playing football the Barcelona way, Brazilian midfielder Phillipe Coutinho finds it incredible how his new counterpart Lionel Messi is getting better every day. The little magician from Argentina is having another remarkable season at Cam Nou by finding the net 27 times in 34 appearances this season. Coutinho, who was signed by FC Barcelona from Liverpool in recently concluded winter transfer window for whopping €160million is amazed to see how Leo Messi is going strength to strength at FC Barcelona.

Coutinho heaped praise on Argentine international and said as a team-mate he can only take advantage by playing alongside one of the greatest players of all time. “It seems incredible, but every day Messi gets better, and as a team-mate I can only take advantage of my moments with him,” Coutinho was quoted as saying by 8TV. Although Coutinho is the latest centre of attraction for all Barcelona fans, the former Liverpool man is still competing to get regular starts for Ernesto Valverde’s men this season. “I’ve learned a lot from everyone and I’ve tried to take advantage of everything they taught me,” Coutinho said in a statement.

The former Liverpool man also praised his new coach Valverde and said he is always seeking to improve Barca’s playing style. “Valverde welcomed me in, and he is always seeking to improve the team’s game,” Coutinho said. “He talks a lot with players in training and corrects positioning, which is important,” the Brazilian international concluded. Coutinho has played only four games for the Catalan giants since completing his €160million move from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in January.