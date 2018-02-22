Zinedine Zidane backed his Spanish youngsters Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio as potential game changers of his side after Real Madrid's impressive away win over Leganes on Wednesday at Butarque stadium in Spanish league (La Liga). Several key players including star player Cristiano Ronaldo, Luca Modric were rested in Real Madrid's La Liga encounter with Leganes last night. Zidane praised Vasquez and Asensio's commitment towards Real Madrid after the game.

Steadily reviving their La Liga season with back to back wins over Real Betis last week and Leganes on Wednesday, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane backed his Spanish youngsters Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio as potential game changers of his side. Going by the recent changes made by Frenchman in Madrid’s lineup, Zidane is not heavily relying on Real Madrid’s formidable trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo also known as BBC combined on every game this season.

Several key players including star player Cristiano Ronaldo, Luca Modric were rested in Real Madrid’s Primera Divison clash with Leganes. Madrid were off the terrible start at Butarque stadium by conceding the first goal in the 6th minute of the game. The La Liga holders were brought level pegging by Lucas Vazquez’s 11th-minute strike assisted by Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Zidane’s men came from behind to lead the game 2-1 after a stunning display of passing all around and a striker’s finish from Casemiro in the 29th minute.

Both Vasquez and Asensio proved pivotal for Zidane to secure important 3 points away at Leganes. Speaking after the match Zidane appreciated his young striking force and said Asensio and Vasquez have always been an integral part of Real Madrid. Zidane praised Vasquez commitment towards Real Madrid and said he is happy for the Spaniard because he did a commendable job in unpleasant circumstances. “I think they have always been important for me, I’m glad for Lucas because he deserves it,”Zidane was quoted as saying. “He fought before the game. He was not well, he played a great game like Asensio, everybody in general, and [Mateo] Kovacic. He has played a lot lately and he has done great,” he added.

