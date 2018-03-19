Spanish giants FC Barcelona are flying high under Messi's brilliance and are currently sitting at the top of La Liga with 75 points in 29 games. The dominance is such supreme that La Liga holders Real Madrid are nowhere Valverde’s men. Lionel Messi was on target this Sunday again for Barcelona as Ernesto Valverde's men registered a routine 2-0 win in Spanish League over Athletic Club. In 28 appearances out of possible 29 in the Spanish league, Messi has emphatically scored 25 league goals for FC Barcelona.

Considered as a living legend in FC Barcelona and an inspiration to many, there’s no doubt that Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the beautiful game. Doing what he does the best at Camp Nou, the Little Magician is leading Ernesto Valverde’s in every tournament the Catalan giants are competing in this season. Seeking another potential treble, Barcelona are flying high under Messi’s brilliance and are currently sitting at the top of La Liga with 75 points in 29 games. The dominance is such supreme that La Liga holders Real Madrid are nowhere Valverde’s men.

Real Madrid are 15 adrift of Spanish league leaders FC Barcelona and currently occupying the third spot in league standings with 60 points. Messi in 28 appearances out of possible 29 in La Liga has netted 25 league goals for the Catalan giants. Barcelona’s strong attacking pedigree of having Lionel Messi in sublime form reflected in the UEFA Champions League as well. The 30-year old Argentine scored a stunning brace against Premier League holders Chelsea in Champions League knockout phase. In their cup run, the Catalan giants are scheduled for a blockbuster finale against Manchester United conquerors Sevilla on 22nd of April.

6⃣ games in a row scoring✅

2⃣5⃣ goals in #LaLiga✅

Barça @Viber Man of the Match ✅

Perfect day for Leo #Messi 👌👑

Vote the MVP in each game: https://t.co/5kgccwprcl pic.twitter.com/zDRr0cSwLf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 18, 2018

On Sunday, Lionel Messi was on target again for Barcelona as Ernesto Valverde’s men registered a routine 2-0 win in Spanish League over Athletic Club. Along with Messi, Spanish striker Paco Alcacer also found the back of net as he scored his first goal after 4 months at Camp Nou last night. When Alcacer was asked about Messi’s emphatic run in front of goals, the Spaniard credited Messi for Barca’s success this season. “He shows that every single day, in training and in matches he scores more and more goals and that’s what puts this team where we are right now,” Alcacer said.

