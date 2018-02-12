Brazilian defender Marcelo Viera asserted that Real Madrid record-breaking goal scorer is not unhappy at Bernabeu. Ronaldo, who returned to goal scoring ways was on a rampant run when Madrid hosted Real Sociedad ahead of Blancos' decisive UEFA Champions League tie against Paris Saint Germain (PSG). According to Marcelo his partner in crime both on and off field does everything to help the team and is a mature guy, who has a very strong squad around him at Real Madrid.

Brazilian left back and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner in crime both on and off the field Marcelo rubbished reports that his Real Madrid teammate is not happy at Santiago Bernabeu. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently turned 33 and is ageing like a fine if his performances are in concerned. With a dip in form earlier in the season, Ronaldo returned throttled in full gears ahead of Real Madrid’s decisive UEFA Champions League tie against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) when he scored a stunning hat-trick in Blancos’ 5-2 thrashing of Real Sociedad.

With their Champions opponents running riot in the French Ligue 1 through Neymar who is heavily linked with Real Madrid, Ronaldo was subjected to be used as leverage in swapping the Brazilian superstar with the Portuguese captain. When Marcelo was asked about the rumours speculating Ronaldo switching sides and joining other European giants, the Brazilian left-back said that there is no truth that Ronaldo is not enjoying his spell at Real Madrid. Complimenting the Blancos goal machine, Marcelo said Ronaldo does his bit to help Real Madrid and is pretty aware that he is surrounded by one of the best in the business.

“He (Cristiano Ronaldo) does everything to help the team. He’s a mature guy, who has a very strong squad around him at Real Madrid,” Marcelo was quoted as saying. Marcelo doesn’t think Ronaldo is not happy at Bernabeu. The 29-year-old added that the whole world knows what Ronaldo is capable of. “I don’t think he’s unhappy. The world knows what he is capable of doing, just look at his history with the club,” Marcelo said. “I don’t think he can be dissatisfied,” he concluded. Ronaldo has found the back of net 23 times in all competitions this season.