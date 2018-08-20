Coming fresh from a shambolic outing in the UEFA Super Cup, where they lost 4-2 to Atletico Madrid, Julen Lopetegui's men were in no mood to take the opening La Liga fixture lightly. Real Madrid dominated the game from the kickoff and launched a flurry of attacks at Getafe's defence from the first minute.

Real Madrid finally tasted their first competitive victory without former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and under new coach Julen Lopetegui on Sunday against Getafe. The Spanish capital club completely destroyed the challenge of the minnows on the pitch, however, could not score as many goals to manifest their domination. Daniel Carvajal and Gareth Bale were on the scoresheet as Los Blancos defeated Getafe 2-0 in their first La Liga match of the 2018-19 season.

Coming fresh from a shambolic outing in the UEFA Super Cup, where they lost 4-2 to Atletico Madrid, Julen Lopetegui’s men were in no mood to take the opening La Liga fixture lightly. Real Madrid dominated the game from the kickoff and launched a flurry of attacks at Getafe’s defence from the first minute.

It was in the 20th minute that fullback Dani Carvajal broke the deadlock and gave Real Madrid a 1-0 lead over the visitors. After much to-and-fro of attacks from both the sides, the first half ended with the same scoreline. When the second half began, Gareth Bale took the matters into his hands and capitalised on the opportunity to shine in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Tottenham winger scored a sublime goal in the 51st minute to give Real Madrid a formidable lead of two goals in the match. Given the total domination that the La Liga giants were displaying on the field, the writing was on the wall for Getafe after Bale’s goal. Real Madrid ended up winning their first La Liga tie 2-0 against the minnows.

However, despite the win, Santiago Bernabeu stadium told a very different story. The Real Madrid stadium, which houses over 80,000 seats, recorded its lowest attendance turnout in 10 years. There were just 48,466 spectators sitting in the stadium to watch the first La Liga match. The last time Real Madrid played in front of such a paltry crowd at home was the final home game of the 2008-09 season. Apparently, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo has hit Real Madrid way too hard than expected.

