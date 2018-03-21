Spanish teenage sensation Marco Asensio believes Real Madrid under manager Zinedine Zidane gives him confidence and Real Madrid are compact both in attack and defence under the Frenchman's guidance. Asensio admitted that it was his fault and his responsibility when the Spanish international was out of the team. Asensio believes the dynamic of the team was not so good and he did not have so many minutes back then.

Real Madrid teenage sensation Marco Asensio has backed head coach Zinedine Zidane despite witnessing his name being excluded by the Frenchman from the Los Blancos’ starting eleven. The 22-year old Spaniard believes the Real Madrid manager should not be criticised for not including his name from the White’s line-up. Ever since his arrival from La Liga minnows Mallorca in the year 2014, Marco Asensio has become one of the most exciting prospects in the beautiful game of football. Considered as one of the most promising players in Spanish league (La Liga), Asensio has featured regularly in most of the Madrid games.

The 22-year old emerged supreme from the Real Madrid ranks after a stellar loan spell at Espanyol and all of a sudden, Asensio’s involvement became more consistent with his goal scoring exploits. After a successful last season with Real Madrid, where he played small cameos in crucial UEFA Champions League games, Asensio turned out to be the difference maker in most of them. The young Spanish international has witnessed less starts this season despite making nine starts in Spanish League before the holiday season.

When Asensio was asked whether Zidane was unfair to not give him sufficient starts this season, the Spaniard defended the Real Madrid manager and said it was his fault when he failed to make Madrid’s line-up. Aseniso added that due to certain issues, Zidane picked other players. “It was my fault and my responsibility when I was out of the team. The dynamic of the team was not so good and I did not have so many minutes, “ Asensio said. “Now he is giving me confidence. I think that both in attack and in defence we are more compact and we have to continue like this and maintain this line. We are in a very good place,” he added.

