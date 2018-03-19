Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's another stellar display in front of goals in La Liga and called him extraterrestrial. Ronaldo was outstanding against Girona on Sunday as Real Madrid secured important three points against Girona. The 33-year old proved to be pivotal for Zinedine Zidane's men when his side hosted seventh-placed Girona at the monumental Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane also wants Ronaldo to win this year’s Pichichi award because it is important for him and his club.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s outstanding performance against Girona on Sunday and described him as extraterrestrial. Ronald was once again instrumental for Zinedine Zidane’s men when his side hosted seventh-placed Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Tumbling the defence of the visitors in the second half, Ronaldo netted 4 goals for the Los Blancos and also completed his 50th career hat-trick last night. Madrid thumped Girona 5-3 on matchday 29 of Spanish league (La Liga) and are now fourth in the league table.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the night in the 11th minute when German midfielder Toni Kroos delivered a teasing ball towards the Portuguese after playing a short corner. Ronaldo scored three more goals in the second half to prevent Girona from making a historic comeback. Along with CR7, Welsh wizard Gareth and Lucas Lucas Vazquez also scored for Zidane’s 5-3 mauling of Girona at Bernabeu. The Portuguese talisman has turned the tables for his critics in 2018 by finding the back of the net 21 times in just 11 games.

Ronaldo received a 5 match ban in the initial stages of the season and scored just 4 goals before firing with full cylinders in the next year. Jubilant after the match result, Zinedine Zidane told Real Madrid TV that he considers Cristiano Ronaldo as a player from another galaxy. “He comes from another galaxy, it’s true,” the Los Blancos manager was quoted as saying by Real Madrid TV. “It’s good for us and for him, when he’s fine, the team is good, he transmits a very good energy,” Zidane added. Zidane added that he wants Ronaldo to win this year’s Pichichi award because it is important for him and Real Madrid.

