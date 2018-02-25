The Girona game was special for Lionel Messi in two different ways: first, he became the player to have provided more La Liga assists, 148, than any other player in the league's history and second, he surpassed Raul's record of scoring against 35 different Spanish opponents with 36.

Barcelona was truly phenomenal against Girona in a La Liga game played at Camp Nou on Saturday evening and the performance that the entire team produced in the 6-1 triumph got the whole stadium on its toes. The match was special because new recruits Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele started the game together for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the lineup as well. Although Suarez scored a fine hat-trick, it was Lionel Messi who was the star of the show.

Girona shocked the home spectators with a surprise lead in the third minute of the game when Portu capitalised on a horrendously ill-timed pass by Ivan Rakitic. But Barcelona did not take much time to give a stern telling to the visiting minnows. Luis Suarez equalised score in the fifth minute, thanks to a sublime pass by Lionel Messi while Suarez returned the favour to the superstar Argentine in the 30th minute.

Messi scored his second just 6 minutes after scoring his first making it 3-1 for his side and Suarez followed suit netting once again just before halftime. The game was special for Messi in two different ways: first, he became the player to have provided more La Liga assists, 148, than any other player in the league’s history and second, he surpassed Raul’s record of scoring against 35 different Spanish opponents with 36.

January recruit Philippe Coutinho piled more misery on Girona with a superb strike in the 66th minute. It was his first goal in the La Liga. Completing both his hattrick and rout of the opponent, Suarez put the final nail in Girona’s coffin in the 76th minute registering a 6-1 win. With the victory, Barcelona maintains their undisputed contention for the league title by sitting comfortably at the top of the La Liga table with a difference of 10 points from second-placed Atletico Madrid.

