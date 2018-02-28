In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, high-flying Real Madrid witnessed another shocking defeat in Spanish League La Liga as Zinedine Zidane's men lost to Espanyol on Tuesday at the RCDE Stadium. Zidane's decision of keeping Ronaldo out of Madrid's lineup backfired for the Frenchman against Espanyol when Gerard Moreno blasted the all important winner. Although Karim Benzema was still introduced by Zidane in the second half in search of a winner but Madrid failed to capitalize the Frenchman’s reinforcement.

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, high-flying Real Madrid witnessed another shocking defeat in Spanish League La Liga as Zinedine Zidane’s men lost to Espanyol on Tuesday at the RCDE Stadium. Madrid were eying their 6th consecutive win against Espanyol and rested key players including the likes of Cristino Ronaldo, Casemiro and Luca Modric. Zidane’s decision of keeping Ronaldo out of Madrid’s lineup backfired for the Frenchman against Espanyol when Gerard Moreno blasted the all-important winner. Although Karim Benzema was still introduced by Zidane in the second half in search of a winner but Madrid failed to capitalize the Frenchman’s reinforcement.

Reaching injury time Madrid’s defence started looking vulnerable in the closing stages. An unmarked Gerard Moreno punished the visitors in the 93rd minute of the game with the deciding goal. With the disappointing result, Madrid are likely to find themselves in the fourth spot if Valencia win away at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. The La Liga holders are currently occupying the third spot with 51 points. Blancos are 14 points behind league leaders FC Barcelona. Speaking to media about the disappointing result, Zidane said that Madrid started brightly with plenty of chances to score in the first half. Despite the goal scoring opportunities, Madrid missed a bit everything and played a dreadful second half.

ALSO READ: Confirmed! PSG superstar Neymar to miss Champions League clash with Real Madrid

“We have missed a bit of everything. We started well and had chances to score, but the second half was worse,” Zidane was quoted as saying .”Espanyol had few opportunities. It is a defeat that hurts and a bad result – I’m sorry for the players,” he continued.”Sometimes you do not understand football. We had a few moments in the second half, but you have to accept the difficult times,” Zidane added.

ALSO READ: Chinese Super League giants Dalian Yifang sign Carrasco, Gaitan from Atletico Madrid

You can watch match highlights here:

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App