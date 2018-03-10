Ever since joining Real Madrid from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in 2009, the 29-year old has scored 189 goals for the Blancos. Despite maintaining a healthy scoring record for the Whites over the years, Benzema has received heavy criticism from his own supporters and has been whistled by them even at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid thumped UEFA Champions League dark horses Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with a 5-2 aggregate in Round of 16.

Coming to Karim Benzema’s aid once again, Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has slammed Frenchman’s critics, who are constantly raising questions about his form in front of goals this season. Lashing out at ignorant football fanatics, Zidane thinks that those who criticize Benzema must know about the Real Madrid footballer and more importantly about the beautiful game. Ever since joining Real Madrid from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in 2009, the 29-year old has scored 189 goals for the Blancos. Despite maintaining a healthy scoring record for the Whites over the years, Benzema has received heavy criticism from his own supporters and has been whistled by them even at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane insisted that rather than questioning Benzema’s form critics should focus on his emphatic goalscoring record. When Zidane was asked whether the condemnation thrown towards a player of Benzema’s calibre is justified, the Real Madrid coach said he is only concerned with the pedigree Karim brings to Real Madrid. Although Zidane wanted Benzema to get his name on the scoring sheet because he had a number of chances but what how he performed that night was self-explanatory. Madrid thumped UEFA Champions League dark horses Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with a 5-2 aggregate in Round of 16.

“I don’t have to say if [criticism of Benzema] is unfair or not,” Zidane was quoted as saying ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Eibar in Spanish league (La Liga). “I’m interested in the work he does; I would have liked him to score [against PSG] because he had chances, but what he did, he did well for the team,” he added. Zidane asserted that Benzema has been at Real Madrid for 9 years and he doesn’t have to defend him.“Karim has been here for nine years and I don’t have to defend him, he is very good, I like him a lot,’’ Zidane added.

