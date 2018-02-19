Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Betis in a blockbuster 8-goal thriller to secure all three points from the La Liga encounter. Marco Asensio was once again inspirational in his side's victory as he struck twice with Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema all hitting the target. Delighted with his side's attacking prowess, coach Zinedine Zidane said he was happy with the 'crazy' win.

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to five games across competition with a thrilling 5-3 victory in the La Liga against Real Betis. The Los Blancos bounced back from 2-1 down in the first half to plunder four goals in the second half and secure another 3 important points from the clash. Marco Asensio was once again inspirational in his side’s victory as he struck twice with Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema all hitting the target. Coach Zinedine Zidane was delighted with his side’s display and said it was a ‘crazy’ game but he enjoyed.

Marco Asensio opened the scoring for the Los Blancos in the 11th minute, continuing his impressive string of performances since imperative display against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the Champions League, where he set-up Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo to sink PSG. However, Betis were quick to hit back and ensured they went into the second half with a 2-1 lead. Aissa Mandi headed in a cross from Joaquin to level the score for his side in the 33rd minute. Minutes later Nacho handed an advantage to Betis with an own goal. However, Ramos, Ronaldo, Asensio and Benzema ensured the own goal didn’t hurt Madrid chances in the game.

Real Madrid squared off the second half in style with 3 goals inside 15 minutes. Ramos headed the second for Madrid from a Lucas Vazquez corner to bring the score level. Dani Carvajal then assisted Marco Asensio’s second to put Madrid 3-2 ahead in the game. The second from Asensio was Madrid’s 6000th goal scored in the Spanish top flight and it came from the man of the moment Asensio. It was Cristiano Ronaldo who banged in the 4th for the all-whites with Benzema scoring in injury time to round off an exciting 5-3 victory for Real. Before Benzema’s late effort, it was Sergio Leon who pulled one back for Betis in the 85th minute but it was a mere consolation as Betis had to give away all three points.

Real Madrid also received an injury scare in the game with Marcelo limping off in the first half but his presence was not felt much in the later half as Madrid cruised well. Zidane concentrated on his side’s performance and said it was a great attacking display by his men. “It was a bit of a crazy game, but I like that,” Zidane told reporters. “Betis are in fantastic form, and played very well.

“They controlled the final half hour of the first half. I don’t focus on the three goals conceded; I focus on the five goals scored. We started very well, got a goal, we then sat back a bit and we do not like it when we sit back,” he added.

Praising his side for showing the right character ahead of few important fixtures in the La Liga, where Real Madrid currently sit at the 4th spot, 17 points behind leaders Barcelona, Zidane said: “In the second half we pressed high, ran hard and with quality we have if we play in the opposition half we can make it difficult for any opponent. This shows that we have character. We thought we could change the game – and we changed it.”

Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez were started in the game ahead of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Isco and they repaid their manager’s trust with impressive work on the pitch. While Asensio struck a double, Vazquez provided two crucial assists and continued his unbeaten run of La Liga games to 28. Real are yet to lose a game, where he has started in the Spanish league. “Asensio and Lucas always deserve more, When they get to play, they have to do the dirty work. They do it – and with personality. Against a team who can do you damage down the wings, their work was very important today,” said Zidane.