LA Olympics 2028 Cricket Qualification Explained: IOC Approves Pathway as Cricket Returns to Olympic Games After 128 Years

IOC Cricket Qualification for LA Olympics: The cricket qualification route for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles has been given the green light by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board. The IOC had earlier also given the nod to the revised surfing qualification system before the LA Games. In fact, cricket will make a comeback at the Olympic Games for the first time in 128 years at LA28, with the last appearance of the sport being at the Olympic Games in Paris in 1900. Separate T20 events will be held for men and women, with six teams in each.

Cricket qualification for LA Olympics 2028

Every team can have up to 15 players, with 90 athlete quota places available for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. In total, 28 matches will be played across the two events. The approval marks another milestone in the LA Games qualification process, with qualification systems for 49 sports and disciplines having been endorsed since December 2025.

LA Olympics 2028 Qualification Scenario

Boxing and water polo were the latest sports to receive approval in May 2026. Athletics and football are now the only two sports awaiting confirmation of their qualification systems, which are expected to be announced in the coming days. The IOC Executive Board also approved changes to the surfing qualification system for the LA28 Olympic Games. While the total number of athlete quota places remains unchanged, the distribution of spots between events organised by the International Surfing Association (ISA) and the World Surf League (WSL) has been revised. The changes aim to ensure the world’s top surfers qualify while also providing fair opportunities for athletes from a wider range of countries.

When will the LA Olympics 2028 for cricket end?

The qualification period will remain unchanged, running from 2026 to 2028, with updates made to the order and priority of qualifying events before the final allocation of Olympic spots. Overall, the LA28 qualification systems are designed to give athletes multiple chances to qualify, promote broad continental and global representation, reduce travel demands, and provide National Olympic Committees (NOCs), athletes and their support staff with more time and certainty to prepare for the Games.

How do countries decide qualification criteria for Olympics?

Notably, each International Federation (IF) is tasked with setting the qualification criteria and participation rules for its sport at the Olympic Games, in line with the Olympic Charter. These qualification systems must be submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board for approval. All qualification frameworks for LA28 have been prepared in accordance with the Qualification System Principles (QSP) approved by the IOC Executive Board in March 2025.

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