Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App

In the heart of Ghordaur, a small village in Bihar’s Saharsa district, life was once marked by relentless poverty for 37-year-old Dinkar Ram. A daily wage labourer, Dinkar spent his days hoping for work and his nights worrying about feeding his wife Kajal Kumari and their three children.

His home was a humble thatched hut, and his life, until recently, was a mirror of hardship, sacrifice, and quiet endurance.

A Long Journey Through Hardship and Hope

Dinkar grew up watching his father, Kailu Ram, an ice seller, traverse from one village to another, trying to make ends meet. His mother, Lakshmi Devi, did what she could at home, but money was always tight.

Education remained a distant dream. After Class 8, he dropped out of school to support the family. He picked up work as a labourer and later left home for Delhi and Punjab in search of better-paying jobs.

Eventually, with the little he saved, he bought himself a keypad phone, and later upgraded to an Rs 8,000 Vivo smartphone. It was a small step, but one that would unknowingly change his life.

Through friends and frequent online ads, he stumbled upon a fantasy sports app. Intrigued, he began experimenting with forming virtual cricket teams, investing modest amounts – usually just Rs 49 at a time.

The returns were erratic. Some days he won a few hundred rupees, occasionally a few thousand, but more often, he lost. Still, he kept going.

The Night Everything Changed

Then came the Australia vs. England cricket match – just another game, or so it seemed. Dinkar, like many times before, put together a team and placed his modest bet.

That night, as he lay in his hut, a notification lit up his phone. It carried news that would change everything: he had won Rs 1.5 crore.

For a man used to stretching a hundred-rupee note over days, the figure was overwhelming.

“I’ve lived in poverty for 37 years,” Dinkar shared with local reporters. “My father struggled, I’ve struggled. There was never anything left after feeding my family to think about the house or dreams. Now, it feels like God has finally heard our prayers,” he said.

A New Chapter, With Old Values Intact

Word of his win spread fast, and Dinkar quickly became a household name in the region. His story was retold across tea stalls, farms, and village squares.

But amidst all the attention, Dinkar has stayed grounded. His priorities haven’t shifted.

He plans to pay off his debts, build a permanent home, and secure his children’s future with proper education – something he never had the chance to complete. If possible, he hopes to start a small business, giving his family a stable life moving forward.

For Dinkar Ram, the win is more than just money – it’s a rare second chance, and he’s determined not to waste it.

