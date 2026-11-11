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Home > Sports News > Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi

Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Lahore's worsening smog crisis has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make a major change to its home international schedule. The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been shifted to Rawalpindi, with the November 17-21 dates unchanged. Concerns over air quality and broadcast visibility prompted the relocation.

Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 13:18 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Pakistan’s worsening air pollution situation has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to change the venue of the second Test against Sri Lanka. The match, originally scheduled to take place in Lahore, will now be hosted in Rawalpindi, with the playing dates remaining November 17 to 21. The decision comes amid growing concerns over hazardous smog and deteriorating air quality in Lahore.

The two teams will now stay in Rawalpindi after completing the opening Test of the series at the same venue. The PCB cited prevailing weather conditions while announcing the change, although the city’s severe pollution levels have emerged as a major factor behind the relocation.

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Lahore’s Hazardous Air Quality Raises Concerns Ahead Of 2nd Test

Lahore has been struggling with a severe smog problem as winter approaches, with pollution levels frequently reaching alarming levels. The Pakistani city has also featured among the world’s most polluted urban centres in recent days, competing with New Delhi for the unwanted distinction.

The deteriorating conditions created uncertainty over whether Gaddafi Stadium would be suitable for hosting an international Test match. Apart from concerns surrounding players’ health and visibility, the pollution also raised questions about the quality of television broadcasts.

According to reports, broadcasters had expressed apprehensions about covering the fixture in Lahore if the smog remained dense. There were also indications that travel arrangements for the second Test in the city had been discouraged earlier in the week.

Pakistan Cricket Board Changes Test Venue Amid Smog Concerns

The PCB has decided to avoid the uncertainty by shifting the fixture to Rawalpindi, allowing the series to continue without changing its original schedule.

Rawalpindi is already hosting the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, meaning both teams will not have to undertake additional travel between matches.

The second encounter will begin on November 17 and conclude on November 21, bringing the two-match Test series to an end.

Not The First Time Lahore Pollution Has Disrupted Cricket

Air pollution has previously forced Pakistan to make changes to its international cricket calendar.

In November 2020, Pakistan’s scheduled white-ball series against Zimbabwe was moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi because of poor air quality. A Test match against New Zealand also underwent a venue change in December 2022, moving from Multan to Karachi.

The situation has also raised comparisons with New Delhi, where winter pollution and visibility problems have frequently complicated the organisation of sporting events.

With Lahore once again battling hazardous smog, Rawalpindi will now host the remainder of Pakistan’s home Test series against Sri Lanka.

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Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi
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Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi

Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi

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Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi
Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi
Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi
Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi
Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi

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